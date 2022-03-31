Woman killed in crash NW of Shafter identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The coroner’s office identified a woman killed in a crash northwest of Shafter on Wednesday.
The Kern County Coroner's Office identified the woman as Blanca Esthela Rodriguez, 50, of Pearland, Texas.
Officials said she was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another at Merced and Magnolia avenues at around noon on March 30. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
