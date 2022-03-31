Woman killed in crash NW of Shafter identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a business robbery on Jan. 22. The incident occurred at approximately 5:20 a.m. in the 3100 block of Union Avenue, at the Gold and Silver Trading Company, according to BPD. The suspects are described as follows: […]

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO