CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 2022 will mark nine years since Tri-State native Officer Jason Ellis was shot and killed while on duty in Bardstown, Kentucky. He was a husband and father of two who was loved by almost everyone he met and his family waits in pain for answers about who gunned him down in 2013. Northern Kentucky native Melissa Morgan hosts the podcast, Just the Tipsters and is an outspoken advocate for police looking to solve cases like this one.

BARDSTOWN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO