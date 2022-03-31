ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. says Russia's demand of roubles for gas is sign of 'desperation'

By Reuters Staff
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that foreign buyers pay for Russian gas in roubles is a sign of Moscow’s economic and financial “desperation” caused by Western sanctions in response to the invasion of Ukraine, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.

Putin said buyers of Russian gas must open rouble accounts in Russian banks and use them to make payments for gas deliveries from Friday.

European nations, some of which rely heavily on Russian gas, have rejected the demand and Germany’s government said it amounted to “blackmail.”

“I think fundamentally this is just another indication of the dire straits that Russia’s economy is in,” Price told reporters at a regular press briefing, adding that it was up to European nations to determine their response.

The sanctions, export controls and other economic measures imposed in response to the Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine have had “a significant, substantial, profound effect” and led to “economic and financial desperation” on the part of Russia, Price said.

