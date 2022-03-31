ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Health care heroes post videos on TikTok showing comedic side, hope to uplift

By Monica Morales
 1 day ago

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — They worked around the clock saving lives during the pandemic, now some Brooklyn health care heroes are letting their comedic side shine through on TikTok.

Many of the health care workers at Maimonides Health in Brooklyn — the borough’s largest hospital — worked as COVID raged in New York. Some nurse managers came up with a way to have some fun on the job and the rest is viral history.

In one of the videos, Brooklyn paramedic Tina Petronio is coming out of an ambulance , lip-syncing her heart out.

“When people call 911, it’s not their best days, so now they see us, it’s something they can smile about,” said Petronio.

The video is just one of a new series of videos on Maimonides Medical Center’s social media designed to get your attention.

Petronio admits she was a little reluctant at first to let her hair down, but she loves Celine Dion . She also says it’s cathartic after a tough two years of battling COVID on the front lines. Petronio says it’s kind of nice to show a lighter side of herself.

Dr. Natasha Sebastian and her sister Albertina Sebastian are both surgical residents at Maimonides and did a video on Tik Tok as well.

“We wanted to show people even in the hospital setting there are better times,” said Dr.  Albertina Sebastian.

These health care heroes say these videos may be a little silly and funny, but they have a heartwarming and healing message.

