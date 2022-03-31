ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

EmRata Can’t Get Enough of These Puffers

By Alex Kessler
Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Emily Ratajkowski is never one to shy away from showing a little...

www.vogue.com

Comments / 0

Vogue Magazine
Vogue Magazine

18K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
In Style

Rihanna Swapped Her Bump-Baring Crop Tops for an Uncharacteristic Babydoll Dress

The Internet has been making jokes about Rihanna's iconic belly-baring pregnancy looks, most notably suggesting that the baby must be a little cold. But if we're being honest with ourselves, we all know that baby is more than likely already wearing vintage Chanel in the womb. Rihanna has had a penchant for crop tops to show off her baby bump, but most recently was seen covering up in a Simone Rocha babydoll dress that broke the Internet just as much as her sexier maternity looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Lesson in Runway Walking in Chanel Surf Top, Leggings & Sock Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony showcased her strut on the catwalk in sleek designer threads in a video shared on Instagram. “S N A T C H E D,” she wrote under the recording. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) In the short clip, Anthony donned a Chanel 2003 Sports CC Patch T-shirt. Taking inspiration from the surf world, the short-sleeve top protects the chest from the friction of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Vogue

Rihanna Swaps Crop Tops And Catsuits For A Babydoll Dress And Trainers

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Rihanna’s maternity style has been all belly-baring crop tops and low-rise baggy jeans – until now. While out with boyfriend (possibly fiancé, judging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Zendaya Flashes Major Leg In Her Latest Photoshoot—Her Followers Can't Get Enough Of This Pink Minidress!

Zendaya has rocked many memorable and stunning Valentino numbers, but one pink mini dress with side cut-outs from the Italian luxury brand’s new campaign has become an *instant fave* among the Euphoria star’s 135 million Instagram followers. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actress, 25, gave her all in the epic photoshoot and showed off her killer, toned and svelte figure in the process in an IG post last month. Our jaws truly dropped upon seeing this look, like the 11+ million others who liked her post!
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Footwear News

Willow Smith Gives ‘Matrix’ Energy in Oversized Trench Coat, Bralette & Platform Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Willow Smith shared a photoset on Instagram Tuesday that showed the musician posing and performing in a “Matrix”-inspired look. For the outfit, Smith went with an all-black number that consisted of a black wool oversized trench coat that came to her knees. Underneath, she went with a black bralette that had a plunging neckline and thin straps. For the lower half, she popped on a pair of creased straight-leg, cropped trousers that featured...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Essence

Skin Is In: The Rise Of Miu Miu’s Micro Mini Skirt

The 1960s (and Y2K) trend is back like it never left. If you love retro fashion, chances are you’ve come across the latest trend that has everyone buzzing with excitement. The micro mini skirt has made a triumphant comeback—just in time for spring 2022. From fashion week runways...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

I Tried On the Best Spring Dresses at Nordstrom—5 That Have Me Fully Obsessed

Welcome to The Great Try-On. With spring officially in full swing, it's time to ready your wardrobe, and we're here to provide a little shopping inspiration. We got to try on some of the best spring pieces from some of your favorite brands and documented it all from our at-home dressing rooms so that you can see how they actually look IRL. We hope that our photos and candid reviews will help you shop for spring wardrobe builders that you'll wear over and over this season and beyond.
APPAREL
extratv

Will Smith Was Reportedly Already on Edge Ahead of Oscars Slap

New details have emerged in the aftermath of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the Oscars. Will and Chris shared a heated exchange on the 2022 Oscars stage over a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair — and to the shock of viewers and audience members, it turned physical when Will slapped Chris.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puffer#Emrata#Inamorata
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Zendaya’s Oscars Shirt Has Shades of ’90s Sharon Stone

Zendaya, queen of the red carpet mic drop moment, seemed to have been reading from the same style playbook as her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet at the Oscars 2022. While Timothée went shirtless underneath his beaded Saint Laurent suiting, Zendaya wore a Valentino silk blouse so minuscule it rivaled Miu Miu’s viral sexy preppy looks of the season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Jada Pinkett Smith Has Spoken Out About the Oscar Slap Debacle

Ever since Will Smith slapped and verbally berated Oscar presenter Chris Rock on Sunday for making a joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the discourse about the event has raged on and on, seemingly without end. Pinkett Smith herself, however, has stayed notably silent—that is, until she appeared to address the incident with a somewhat cryptic Instagram post on Tuesday.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Makes a Case for Allover Orange in Fiery Bodycon Dress & Mules

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordyn Woods posted to Instagram today in an orange mood. The social media influencer found herself head-to-toe in the bright hue, slipping into a bodycon maxi dress with long sleeves and ruching. The accessories helped keep the foundation of the look simple and bright with an orange clutch that incorporated a faux fur texture, adding a whimsical touch to the almost-sporty look. Gold rings and a dainty gold bracelet sealed the deal for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Masterfully Mixes Colors, Textures and Patterns for a Whimsical Outfit With Katie Holmes

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Suri Cruise stepped out on the town for a quick coffee run alongside her mother, Katie Holmes in New York. The 15-year-old wore a fleece-lined denim jacket over a baby blue pullover or sweater with retro-inspired tan and white slacks that incorporated blue stitching. She accessorized with a knitted green and white checkerboard tote. Cruise coordinated the outfit with dark blue Converse sneakers, mixing and matching the blue hues in her outfit. The ensemble...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Elevates Risky Crop Top With Leather Mini Skirt & Rhinestone Sandals at Miu Miu Party

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens knows how to serve a look. The “High School Musical” alum was ultra-chic at the Miu Miu “House Comes With a Bird” screening and after-party in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Hudgens arrived in an ensemble that is fitting for the spring season. The “Tick, Tick…Boom” star wore a cropped white button-up shirt. The garment had billowy sleeves and was embellished with silver polka dots. To add an edge to her look, she...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Is Comfy-Casual in Flared Jeans and Converse Sneakers While Walking Her Dog

Click here to read the full article. Suri Cruise stepped out in casual and comfy style to walk her dog in New York City. While out in SoHo, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise wore a pair of black flared jeans. The retro bottoms were paired with a black and white striped top with a zippered neckline. Completing Cruise’s look was an olive green puffer jacket, which featured geometric quilting for a nostalgic and easygoing take on the staple cold weather puffer. When it came to shoes, the 15-year-old opted for a classic pair of Converse sneakers. Slightly visible beneath...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Flutters in Kate Spade New York’s Butterfly-Print Dress With Sleek Slingback Pumps

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes wears a look suitable for a perfect impending welcome to spring. The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted yesterday while out and about in New York City in a vibrant garment. Holmes opted for an orange butterfly-print dress from Kate Spade New York. The brand’s Spring Flight Lawn Dress featured the pattern in pink and black. It also had puffy sleeves, which are on-trend and have graced celebs like Tracee Ellis Ross,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Coordinates Dark Colors With Black Chunky Sneakers With Boyfriend Marc Kalman

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Bella Hadid and her boyfriend enjoyed the nice weather over the weekend in style. The model, alongside Marc Kalman, stepped out in NYC on Sunday. For their outing, Hadid wore a gray midi skirt that appeared to have a layered, zip-off function at the knee. She coordinated the skirt with a black jacket with leather buckles. Hadid accessorized her look with simple drop earrings, a green bag with brown leather straps and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Serves Y2K Outfit Inspiration in a Red Halter Tank and Chunky Black Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Singer Dua Lipa gives a lesson in Y2K style in an edgy top paired with slouchy jeans. Lipa posed backstage in a photoset on Instagram during one of tour stops during her “Future Nostalgia” tour in a red halter top that had a racer front and had stylish drawstrings at the bottom of the top. She paired the look with a pair of slouchy light-wash jeans that definitely brought home her stylish flair. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Charli D’Amelio is Totally 2000s in Silky Shirt, Sheer Stockings and Chunky Platform Boots

Click here to read the full article. Charli D’Amelio’s most recent look brought out her love of Y2K style. The TikTok star posed in an Instagram photo set, wearing an oversized white shirt with a silky texture and sharp collar. Beneath the button-up style was a pair of sheer black stockings, layered underneath as a dress. D’Amelio’s ensemble was reminiscent of the edgy side of ’90s and early 2000’s fashion, complete with skinny sunglasses, a thin Prada shoulder bag and hair tied back in a tight bun. Her ensemble was finished with silver Prada logo earrings. “You got games on your phone?”...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Julia Fox Proves Her Loyalty to Leather

Figuring out your personal style can be an important moment in the life of the fashion-inclined, and lucky for Julia Fox, she had her style epiphany years ago, and she’s stayed true to the aesthetic ever since. Fox has been very outspoken about her past work as a dominatrix, and her go-to look has clearly been influenced heavily by this experience. Last month, she attended the Versace fashion week show in a full leather ensemble complete with a ponytail wrapped in “pleasure tape” to resemble a whip. Fox even told the New York Times she considers her aesthetic to be “dominatrix couture,” a fitting descriptor considering her affinity to leather.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

Vogue Magazine

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

 https://www.vogue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy