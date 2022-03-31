ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken County school board approves new assistant principals at North Augusta High School

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com
The Aiken County Board of Education approved two assistant principals for North Augusta High School during their meeting on Tuesday, March 22.

Casey Crane and Jasmine Scott will start in July at the high school, according to a news release from Aiken County Public School District.

Crane graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor's in biology, a master's in athletic coaching education, and a multi-categorical special education certificate. He also has certifications from Salem International University in principal, curriculum instructor, and superintendent.

His education career began in 2000 and he currently works at Langley-Bath-Clearwater and Leavelle McCampbell middle schools as a special education teacher. Crane is also a Read 180 instructor, learning strategies instructor, and Aiken iNNOVATE educator.

Scott has a bachelor's in biological sciences from the University of South Carolina, a master's in curriculum and instruction and an educational specialist certificate from from Columbus State University.

She is currently the assistant principal at Schofield Middle School. At the middle school she is the school improvement council coordinator, scholar achievement administrator, 4.0 evaluation coordinator, and testing coordinator. Scott was a science teacher for six years before becoming an assistant principal.

