ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Lowcountry man publishes memoir about living with aphasia

By Kevon Dupree
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfvYN_0evp8OPm00

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Aphasia is a condition that has made headlines recently after actor Bruce Willis said he’s been diagnosed with the disorder and is retiring from acting.

News 2 spoke with a man who was diagnosed with aphasia 11 years ago and recently published a memoir about the condition.

“Never Give Up” is the mantra Jeffrey Fisher lives by, and the title of his new book about his journey living with aphasia.

“Aphasia is basically an umbrella term that we use for anytime anyone has a difficulty with either language or communication,” Dr. Kenneth Perry, assistant medical director at Trident Medical Center, said.

Fisher was diagnosed with aphasia in 2011 after suffering a stroke. He says the next few years were some of the most challenging of his life.

“I couldn’t speak,” Fisher said. “I couldn’t read. I couldn’t write or anything. And that was for two years.”

The former Elon University professor says to go from speaking every day to not being able to was hard to fathom.

“To become silent is really, really devastating,” Fisher said. “I mean, really devastating.”

With support from his wife, Alice, Fisher tried various treatments to help him regain his speech and mobility.

“We’ve done singing lessons,” Alice Fisher said. “He was having trouble getting breathe. So, I made him do singing lessons. We did horseback riding for balance and all that other stuff. So, it was all kinds of different ideas.”

The disorder recently gained national attention when actor Bruce Willis announced he’s stepping away from the big screen because of his aphasia diagnosis.

Fisher says he feels for Willis and hopes he’s able to help him with his journey ahead.

“I want to send Bruce Willis my book,” he said.

Never Give Up was written by College of Charleston senior McKinley Pollard.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2

12K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Follow WCBD Count on 2 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Fox News

What is aphasia?

Actor Bruce Willis is taking a break from acting and his family announced on social media Wednesday that the 67-year-old has been diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the family said. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Health
Charleston, SC
Entertainment
Boston Globe

Former WCVB anchor Natalie Jacobson to publish a memoir

Longtime WCVB news anchor Natalie Jacobson is publishing a memoir set to be released this spring. “Every Life A Story” is about Jacobson’s 40-year career in broadcast journalism, 35 of which she spent as a reporter and anchor on WCVB NewsCenter 5. The book will be released on May 2, and it is available for preorder.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Founder of Rhode Island aphasia support group explains disorder

A woman who leads a support group for people with aphasia, and who has the condition herself, spoke to NBC 10 News about the disorder. The daughter of Bruce Willis took to social media Wednesday, saying the condition has forced Willis to leave the acting career he loves. Aphasia is...
ADVOCACY
Page Six

Bruce Willis sold nearly $65M of property as his health declined

Bruce Willis has been preparing for his decline in health for some time, say friends, selling off all of his prize property in New York and beyond. Willis has spent a number of years selling an astonishing nearly $65 million worth of luxury properties to focus on life with his family in California. This week the 67-year-old actor’s family announced Willis will retire from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia — a brain disorder that affects his ability to communicate. Bruce Willis has sold nearly $65 million of luxury property in recent years.Getty A source who knows the star said, “Bruce has been preparing...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Willis
psychologytoday.com

Agraphia: An Uncommon Presentation of a Stroke

Isolated agraphia with preserved spoken speech and ability to read is a rare neurological presentation. Detailed assessment of the specific handwriting abnormalities after a stroke are of limited localising value. Gerstmann syndrome due to a lesion in the left angular gyrus presents with agraphia, finger agnosia, dyscalculia, and left-right disorientation.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

Stroke risk: What to know

Model Hailey Bieber has said she is fine after suffering a small blood clot to her brain this past week. "On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram. "They found...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach shares challenging health update

Amy Robach takes her health and fitness incredibly seriously and makes both a priority. But the TV host has revealed she's suffering from something which may take a toll on her wellness regime. Amy - who is an avid runner - shared details of her most recent run on Instagram...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowcountry#Aphasia#Elon University#College Of Charleston#Trident Medical Center
WCBD Count on 2

Where to get soft shell crab in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Soft shell crab season has arrived in the Lowcountry, so drop that handheld crab cracker and head out to one of the local spots serving it up. Soft shell crabs, or “softies”, are Atlantic blue crabs that have recently molted their shell and are harvested before they can grow a new one, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Lowcountry Arts and Events

EDITOR’S NOTE: These calendar listings include Lowcountry arts and entertainment events that will be held both in online and in-person formats. To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events. Today. 'Black Pearl Sings!'. What: In parched, Depression-era Texas, two women from vastly different backgrounds discover common ground and conflict through...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WCBD Count on 2

Remarkable Women: Emily Cruse

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Many of our ‘Remarkable Women’ are making a difference not because of what they do themselves, but what they do for others. Among them is Emily Cruse, who helps one child at a time at the Saint Julian Devine Community Center. Cruse has a passion for children, and she’s spent decades […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston Colon Cancer survivor shares her story

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- During the middle of the pandemic, Paula Oakes received bad news during a colonoscopy. “It was June of 2020. I was 43,” said Oakes. “It was the one good thing that came out of (the pandemic) for me.” For years, Oakes had symptoms of colon cancer that she thought were other […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy