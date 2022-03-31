Lowcountry man publishes memoir about living with aphasia

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Aphasia is a condition that has made headlines recently after actor Bruce Willis said he’s been diagnosed with the disorder and is retiring from acting.

News 2 spoke with a man who was diagnosed with aphasia 11 years ago and recently published a memoir about the condition.

“Never Give Up” is the mantra Jeffrey Fisher lives by, and the title of his new book about his journey living with aphasia.

“Aphasia is basically an umbrella term that we use for anytime anyone has a difficulty with either language or communication,” Dr. Kenneth Perry, assistant medical director at Trident Medical Center, said.

Fisher was diagnosed with aphasia in 2011 after suffering a stroke. He says the next few years were some of the most challenging of his life.

“I couldn’t speak,” Fisher said. “I couldn’t read. I couldn’t write or anything. And that was for two years.”

The former Elon University professor says to go from speaking every day to not being able to was hard to fathom.

“To become silent is really, really devastating,” Fisher said. “I mean, really devastating.”

With support from his wife, Alice, Fisher tried various treatments to help him regain his speech and mobility.

“We’ve done singing lessons,” Alice Fisher said. “He was having trouble getting breathe. So, I made him do singing lessons. We did horseback riding for balance and all that other stuff. So, it was all kinds of different ideas.”

The disorder recently gained national attention when actor Bruce Willis announced he’s stepping away from the big screen because of his aphasia diagnosis.

Fisher says he feels for Willis and hopes he’s able to help him with his journey ahead.

“I want to send Bruce Willis my book,” he said.

Never Give Up was written by College of Charleston senior McKinley Pollard.

