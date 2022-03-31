ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last COVID patient discharged at MCH

By Odessa American
 1 day ago
Medical Center Hospital, 500 W 4th St, Odessa.

Medical Center Hospital discharged its last COVID patient on Thursday afternoon, leaving zero COVID patients in-house for the first time in nearly two years.

“This is a monumental day at Medical Center Hospital,” CEO and President, Medical Center Health System Russell Tippin said in a news release. “Words cannot truly express how happy and proud I am of our staff. When the world went dark, they were our light, our hope, and our way out. They have been our lifeline – without them, we would not have made it through this. While we know this situation is not over yet, this is a massive step forward to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Christin Timmons, chief nursing officer and chief experience officer, agreed.

“I want to commend and thank our staff who have worked tirelessly over the past two years to make sure this community was cared for in the darkest of times,” Timmons said in the release “Our team’s dedication has been second-to-none and I’m incredibly proud of the work they have done. They have been true heroes and miracle workers and could not have made it through this without them.”

Odessa American

MCH releases COVID numbers as of March 25, 2022

Medical Center Hospital has released its in-patient COVID numbers as of 8:30 a.m. Friday. >> 4 COVID patients in-house (3 active cases, 1 >21 days). Med-Surg (Non-Critical) – 2 COVID patients. Critical Care – 2 COVID patients. >> 1 unvaccinated, 1 vaccinated, 0 unknown. >> 0 COVID patients...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
