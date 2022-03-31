ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Care home residents win right to always have one visitor

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople living in care homes have secured the right to have visits from a loved one - even in a Covid outbreak. Some families still do not have regular contact with their relatives in care homes more than two years after the start of the pandemic. This will now...

www.bbc.co.uk

WRAL

The right time to move to a care home

If you have a senior loved one, you may notice that they are falling more frequently, not eating correctly, or becoming disoriented and puzzled. This should make you concerned about your senior family members. Moving to a care home might just be the best possible decision in such a situation.
HEALTH SERVICES
Morganton News Herald

At NC nursing home so understaffed that it endangered residents, there was an emergency plan. 'No one looked at it.’

The for-profit owner of Pine Ridge Health and Rehabilitation is facing an undisclosed set of penalties after state investigators said the center failed to meet multiple standards aimed at keeping residents safe. Those include failing to follow its emergency preparedness plan, which has a section for dealing with inclement weather...
THOMASVILLE, NC
MedicalXpress

Vaccine effectiveness wanes after three months among care home residents

Vaccination-acquired immunity against COVID-19 wanes substantially after three months among elderly care home residents, suggesting that regular booster jabs may be needed for this group, according to preliminary findings from the Vivaldi study led by UCL researchers. The study, funded by the UK Health Security Agency and published on the...
HEALTH
BBC

Lincolnshire care home required to make urgent improvements

Staff at a residential care home have been told to make urgent improvements after it was rated "inadequate" following an inspection. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) said residents at York House in Billinghay, Lincolnshire, had not been protected from the risk of abuse. Inspectors also expressed concern about the risk...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
WORLD
Joel Eisenberg

When a Grieving Adult Child Cuts Off a Dying Parent’s Family and Friends From Communication

Studies say the most common reason regards the child’s desire to assume the mother or father’s remaining time for themselves, their siblings, and/or the remaining parent. This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for anypotential grief-related issue that requires attention.
Slate

My Sister Just Cut Off Our Elderly Parents for the Absolute Worst Reason

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My parents, now in their late 70s, made awful financial decisions that culminated in them taking early social security—a combined $1600 per month, with no other retirement or savings to live on. They both have mobility issues, and my dad is having memory issues, so working isn’t a possibility.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Hayley Smith: Anorexia 'complications' caused death, inquest finds

A woman died from complications caused by an eating disorder, an inquest jury has concluded. Hayley Smith, 27, from Sturry, near Canterbury, Kent, died at the Medway Maritime Hospital four days after Christmas in 2019. Ms Smith had been receiving treatment for anorexia nervosa at a specialist clinic in Ipswich,...
HEALTH
BBC

Twin thought to be UK's most premature to survive goes home

One of two twins thought to be the most premature to survive in the UK is home. Harry and Harley Crane were born at 22 weeks and five days on 26 October 2021 at a Nottingham hospital. After almost five months in intensive care, Harry - who now weighs 6lb...
HEALTH
The Independent

NHS bosses urge people to stay away from A&E as Covid patient numbers hit record

Bosses at Scotland’s largest health board have urged people not to attend accident and emergency unless their condition is “urgent or life-threatening”, after the number of Covid patients in the country’s hospitals reached a record for the second day in a row.NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde issued the plea as the number of coronavirus patients in hospital climbed to 2,221 across Scotland.That is an increase of 93 from Monday, with 37 new deaths also reported.🔁A&Es across NHSGGC are very busy. Please only attend if your condition is urgent or life-threatening. Dr Scott Davidson says: "Our hospitals are near capacity and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

