MLB

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Leaves Thursday's start

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Weaver exited Thursday's Cactus League start against the Padres with an apparent finger injury, Nick Piecoro...

www.cbssports.com

KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Recap: Dodgers Blow Out Guardians At Goodyear Ballpark

Julio Urias bounced back from a shaky 2022 Spring Training debut and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke the game open late to complete a Cactus League sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 12-1 win at Goodyear Ballpark. Urias allowed leadoff singles in the first and second innings, but retired...
MLB
The Associated Press

Darvish gets 2nd straight opening day nod for Padres

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Yu Darvish will make his second straight opening day start for the San Diego Padres when they open their season on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks on April 7. New manager Bob Melvin made the decision to go with the right-hander, who was 8-11...
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Sticking around through 2024

Kelly signed a two-year, $18 million extension with a team option for a third season Friday. Kelly hasn't been anything special since making his major-league debut at age 30 back in 2019, but he's been a perfectly adequate rotation option, posting a 4.27 ERA. His low 20.2 percent strikeout rate caps his fantasy upside, but his 6.6 percent walk rate has largely been able to offset that, allowing him to prevent runs at a roughly average rate. He's now 33 years old and will be 35 by the time his extension ends, but the Diamondbacks evidently feel that he'll still have something to offer at that age.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo: Gathers two more hits

Perdomo started at shortstop and went 2-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's spring training game against the Padres. Perdomo made his second start at short since news broke about Nick Ahmed's shoulder injury. It's an injury with no definitive timetable, and Ahmed could eventually require surgery. Perdomo is 4-for-6 with two walks, a home run and three runs scored in three appearances this week. There's a very good chance he's the Opening Day shortstop for the Diamondbacks.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Trent Grisham: Will have everyday role in CF

Grisham is expected to play center field "pretty much every day" this season, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. That Grisham will be the Padres' primary center fielder comes as no surprise, though his importance there is considerably heightened by the fact that, per Cassavell, the team doesn't have an obvious backup at the position. Manager Bob Melvin did mention, however, that CJ Abrams could get some reps there, which would give him a path to a major-league roster spot even after Fernando Tatis (wrist) returns to action. In addition to Abrams, Jurickson Profar and Wil Myers could be used to man center if needed, though neither has done particularly well when tried at the position in the past.
MLB
Morning Journal

Jose Ramirez doubles twice, Guardians topple Diamondbacks, 5-1

Jose Ramirez doubled twice and Franmil Reyes drove in three runs as the Guardians recorded a 5-1 win April 1 over the Diamondbacks. Reyes belted a two-run home run in the third, his first homer of the spring, and Amed Rosario also contributed a solo home run in the third.
MLB
Diamondbacks' Pavin Smith: Smacks first spring homer

Smith went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Smith launched his first Cactus League homer in the fourth inning off Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks, one of three blasts Arizona hit in that inning. He played all over the outfield in 2021 out of necessity, which exposed him defensively in positions at which he did not have a lot of experience. As such, the Diamondbacks plan to limit him to right field and first base in 2022. Thus far in spring training, he's played five in right, two at first base and once as the designated hitter. He's popped up in multiple spots in the batting order this spring, but Smith will likely slot in at fifth or sixth most games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Athletics' Frankie Montas: Still in play for Opening Day start

Montas will pitch Sunday in a simulated game on a back field at the Athletics' spring training complex, leaving him in play for a possible Opening Day assignment next Friday against the Phillies, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. The hard-throwing right-hander has put together two sharply contrasting starts in Cactus...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Named Opening Day starter

Freeland has been named the starter for the Rockies' Opening Day matchup against the Dodgers on April 8, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Freeland started Friday's Cactus League game against the Mariners and gave up an unearned run on three hits and no walks while striking out two in 5.1 innings. The southpaw had been working on his changeup earlier in camp, but he gave up at least three runs in each of his first two spring starts while testing the pitch. Freehand made 23 starts for the Rockies last year and posted a 4.33 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 120.2 innings.
MLB
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Christian Walker: Strong spring continues

Walker went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Walker walloped his second spring home run in the fourth inning and has hit in seven of nine Cactus League contests. The righty-hitting first baseman is focused on putting a dismal 2021 season behind him, and he's been convincing thus far. He's 9-for-25 with three walks, two homers, two doubles, five RBI and six runs scored. It should be noted that Walker was just as good in 2021's spring training over 53 plate appearances but went on to slash .244/.315/.382 with 10 home runs in the regular season.
MLB
The Associated Press

AP source: Guardians, RP Clase agree to $20M, 5-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — After striking out in free agency, the Cleveland Guardians locked up one of their own, agreeing to terms with closer Emmanuel Clase on a $20 million, five-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday. Clase’s deal is pending him passing...
NFL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February following a successful two-year stint in Korea, but he failed to make his case for a roster spot this spring. His 8.68 ERA in 9.1 Cactus League innings was quite poor, though it did at least come with 12 strikeouts against just three walks. He'll head to the minors to try to prove himself worthy of his first major-league opportunity since 2019.
MLB
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Raking in spring

Dozier is batting .467 (14-for-30) with a triple, two doubles, five RBI and two runs scored through 10 Cactus League games. The expected addition of Bobby Witt at third base blocks another path to regular playing time for Dozier, but he's still expected to be a near everyday option as the designated hitter. Dozier can also fill in for Carlos Santana at first base, but he's unlikely to get as much playing time in the corner outfield spots as he has in previous years. After a mediocre 2021 that saw Dozier hit .216/.285/.394 with 16 home runs, 54 RBI, 55 runs scored and five stolen bases in 543 games, he'll need to carry his momentum from spring into the regular season to maintain his place in the lineup.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rockies' Ashton Goudeau: Wins roster spot

Goudeau has won a roster spot, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Goudeau is expected to start the year in the bullpen, but his pitch count is built up to fill in as a starter if needed. He recorded a respectable 4.19 ERA in 34.1 innings last year, though that came with a poor 22:17 K:BB.
MLB

