Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Leaves Thursday's start

Smith went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Friday's spring training game against the Cubs. Smith launched his first Cactus League homer in the fourth inning off Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks, one of three blasts Arizona hit in that inning. He played all over the outfield in 2021 out of necessity, which exposed him defensively in positions at which he did not have a lot of experience. As such, the Diamondbacks plan to limit him to right field and first base in 2022. Thus far in spring training, he's played five in right, two at first base and once as the designated hitter. He's popped up in multiple spots in the batting order this spring, but Smith will likely slot in at fifth or sixth most games.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO