ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Man charged with shooting teen with pellet gun back in jail

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 2 days ago

A man sentenced to probation on an injury to a child charge now faces prison time for probation violations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZISzX_0evp65N800

Buford Junior Whisenant was held in the Wichita County Jail without bond Thursday related to an incident that occurred in January 2016.

According to court documents, a Motion to Revoke his probation was filed when he failed to comply with the terms.

According to a previous Times Record News report, Whisenant was sentenced to three years of probation for injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury.

Probable cause affidavits revealed that on Jan. 29, 2016, Wichita Falls Police went to Kirby Junior High School to check on a 14-year-old boy.

The teenager told officers Whisenant and Jennifer Lynn Nash forced him to stand and focus on a piece of gray duct tape on a bathroom door while holding cans of peas and moving his arms up and down. When he looked away from the tape, Whisenant shot him with a pellet gun.

The boy was then required to do air squats. When his legs locked up from fatigue, Whisenant shot him again, forced him to do push-ups and beat him with a bar of soap in a pillowcase.

Officers found injuries consistent with the attack the youth described.

Whisenant faces two to 10 years in prison. Nash was sentenced to two years of probation on a reduced charge of reckless injury to a child.

Comments / 1

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Burk woman arrested after alleged bar fight

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is charged with assaulting another woman in a bar parking lot and then telling a police officer ‘she was going back and find the victim and finish what she had started.’ According to an affidavit, Makayla Gendron is accused of assault causing bodily injury. She was arrested after […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
County
Wichita County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Wichita Falls, TX
Crime & Safety
Wichita County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Pellet#County Jail#Wichita Falls Police#Kirby Junior High School
ABC Big 2 News

Update: victim in deadly car-pedestrian crash identified

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- The Odessa Police Department has now released the name of the victim killed in a hit and run crash. He has been identified as 28-year-old Michael Joe King. The Odessa Police Department has arrested a woman following a deadly auto-pedestrian accident that happened early Tuesday morning. 25-year-old Christy Contreras has been charged with […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
Oxygen

Former Sheriff's Deputy Gets One-Year Sentence In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Teen

A former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced to serve a year behind bars for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy. A jury found former Lonoke County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Davis not guilty of manslaughter but guilty of negligent homicide for the June death of Hunter Brittain, Arkansas Online reported on Friday. Negligent homicide is a misdemeanor charge which carries a maximum of one year and a $1,000 fine; Davis received both.
LONOKE COUNTY, AR
Times Record News

Times Record News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy