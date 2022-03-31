ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Circus adventures at Kurn Hattin Homes

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTMINSTER, Vt. – It’s March Madness at Kurn Hattin Homes. During this month, the children participate in a variety of creative, challenging, and fun activities. For the past week, they’ve worked with Troy Wunderle, founder of Wunderle’s Big Top...

Stacy Wynn

Healing From Codependency Takes Time and Effort

Someone who struggles with codependency seeks validation, love, approval, from everywhere except from within themselves. It is all too easy for someone wrapped up in making everyone else happy that they fail to identify what they need, think, or feel.
Motherly

10 secrets for raising a kind and compassionate child

This story was originally published on June 28, 2017. It has been updated. We all want the best for our children. I think that's something all parents can agree on no matter who you are or what your life looks like. It's something that unifies us as parents. Setting our...
KIDS
Upworthy

Mom took 9 stunning photos to calm her nerves while giving birth and they're amazing

Giving birth is one of the most intense experiences and includes a rush of emotions ranging from anxiety and fear to exhaustion, relief and joy. Having a child is life-altering and it's natural for people to want to document that event. When San Francisco photographer Lisa Robinson was giving birth to her second child, her daughter Anora, she decided to take photos of the moments leading up to the birth as a means of coping with the intense event and to capture memories lasting a lifetime. She was both nervous and excited at the same time. She and her husband, Alec, already had a 9-year-old son but had been trying to get pregnant again for years. It was a frustrating and exhausting journey for the pair as she had suffered two miscarriages.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fergus Falls Daily Journal

Outdoor adventures

The weather is slowly changing and entering into a new and warmer season. Just as the weather is turning a new page, so is David Ellis, with the release of his first book. Author and teacher, Ellis has always made time to get outside. The proof can be found by looking at his life experiences.
FERGUS FALLS, MN
PennLive.com

Zembo Shrine Circus returns to Harrisburg

The circus is coming back to town. The 74th annual Zembo Shrine Center will run March 24-27 at the Zembo Shrine Center, 2801 N. 3rd St., Harrisburg. Performances are: 7 p.m. March 24; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. March 25; 10 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 26; and 1 and 5 p.m. March 27.
HARRISBURG, PA
WALB 10

Circus coming to Albany Civic Center

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The circus is coming to the Good Life City. The Loomis Bros. Circus will be at the Albany Civic Center on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. It will feature performing animals, acrobats, daredevils, aerialists, clowns, among other acts. For more information, click here.
ALBANY, GA
psychologytoday.com

Why Our Kids Are Suffering

A rapidly growing domain of psychological research and theory is that referred to as Self-Determination Theory (SDT), pioneered and named about 30 years ago by psychologists Richard Ryan and Edward Deci. The fundamental premise of SDT is that we humans perform better and live happier, more satisfying lives, when we experience ourselves as living in accordance with our own, internal desires and decisions rather than being driven from outside sources by rewards, punishments, and demands from others. By now, hundreds of research studies support this basic premise and elaborate upon it in various ways (for reviews, see Ryan & Deci, 2017; Ryan, Huta & Deci, 2008).
KIDS
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Moolah Shrine Circus begins next week

Get ready, the circus is coming to town. From elephants to trapeze artists, the Moolah Shrine Circus is going to be a four-day event that will be entertaining for kids of all ages, including kids at heart — that's you moms and dads. The Family Arena in St. Charles,...
ENTERTAINMENT
8 News Now

Circus Circus reopens Splash Zone ahead of spring break

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Circus Circus announced on Monday the reopening of its Splash Zone and pool. The news comes as students prepare for spring break. The pool will officially open on Thursday, March 17, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Splash zone will feature two pools, a splash pad […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
New Haven Independent

Air Temple Arts Takes New Haven To The Circus

Hoops, silks, and poles — and artists using them all to perform fantastical feats — are all part of Air Temple Takes New Haven, the latest show from New Haven-based aerial dance, circus and movement studio Air Temple Arts, running at Educational Center for the Arts on Audubon STreet this Saturday and Sunday. The all-ages circus themed event is special for a few reasons. One is that it is the studio’s first in-person indoor show in 34 months.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Alishah Savage

Improving self using mindfulness.

Mindfulness has become increasingly popular in recent years, as more people around the world seek to learn about it and consider incorporating its practices into their daily lives. Mindfulness, sometimes referred to as mindful meditation or simply meditation, is the state of being aware of your thoughts, surroundings, and actions in the present moment.
psychologytoday.com

Raising Resilient Kids

While goals and dreams are important, it's important for kids to learn how to adapt their expectations. Life doesn't always go as planned. But we can use our challenges as stepping stones toward new, creative outcomes. Parents can be role models for embracing change, to show it isn't the end...
KIDS
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Taking to the Trail: new program hopes to provide outdoor fun at La Crosse parks

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A new event hopes to get people outdoors. This month, La Crosse Parks and Recreation and UW-La Crosse Physical Therapy students are holding the inaugural Take to the Trails event. From April 3rd to the 23rd, a scavenger hunt will be held in three locations. Hunters will need to download a free app called “Actionbound”...
LA CROSSE, WI
Alishah Savage

A journey from a breakup to living a self-loving lifestyle.

Dating nowadays is rough! But after being hurt from the loss of a breakup, or the lingering effects from a tumultuous relationship can leave you traumatized and never wanting to give your heart to another again! People do crazy things while in love, but even crazier when broken-hearted and the pain can blind your judgment. At this fragile time, I recommend not making any rash decisions and refrain from doing anything impulsive. I see some taking advice to just get back out there as a distraction, or others may hold on to the pain and anger for far too long, thinking that they may be undeserving of love.
Northwest Florida Daily News

Kitty Hawk kite festival takes to the sky

Kitty Hawk Kites' Fly Into Spring Kite Festival kicked off on Saturday and will conclude Sunday. The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. The show features a variety of large static kites, including a 100-foot-long octopus and a 50-foot-long alligator, as well as performances...
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
creators.com

Dreams and Schemes

ARIES (March 21-April 19). No one is born strong. Strength is merely weakness handled proactively. The knowledge or belief that you're lacking in some way is an invitation to the new you. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you love someone, you want to be there through the entire story, including...
LIFESTYLE
Motherly

Alex Elle on generational healing and community care

Alex Elle is an author, breathwork coach, and a writing to heal facilitator. She’s the author of multiple beautiful books, poetry, and affirmations – and has built a community of 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She also hosts the Hey Girl Podcast. In this conversation with Liz, Alex...
MENTAL HEALTH
Parents Magazine

What Is Gentle Parenting?

From authoritative and permissive to free-range and conscious, there are dozens of parenting methods out there—and more variations than one can count. But if you're looking to add a new approach to your arsenal, you may want to consider gentle parenting. The peaceful, positive style is very different from that of our parents, i.e. it is a far cry from the "old school."
LAFAYETTE, CO

