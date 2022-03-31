Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Madison, Taylor by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brevard FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, Brevard. * WHEN...Until 645 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 446 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Palm Bay, Melbourne, Rockledge, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach, Cape Canaveral, Malabar, Indialantic, Camp Holly Fish Camp, Patrick Air Force Base, Merritt Island, Barefoot Bay, Roseland, West Melbourne, Indian Harbour Beach, Melbourne Beach, Suntree, South Patrick Shores and Grant-Valkaria. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0