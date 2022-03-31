ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal agencies approve second COVID-19 vaccine booster for certain individuals

By BenitoLink Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInformation provided by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a second booster of the COVID-19 vaccine for the at-risk population, which includes those 50 years of age and above and those considered immunocompromised....

