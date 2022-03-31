Son facing charges in shooting death of lobbyist parents in Placer County

LOOMIS, Calif. (KNX) – A 19-year-old was arrested this week for the shooting death of his adoptive parents, both of whom were lobbyists.

On Monday just before 10 a.m., deputies with Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence off Lake Forest Drive after receiving a call from someone who said they hadn’t heard from their employer.

When deputies tried to get inside, they smelled a “foul odor.” After getting a search warrant to go inside, “19-year old Dennis Lynch exited the residence armed with a handgun,” deputies said .

Lynch ran into a forested area and led deputies on a chase. He was eventually shot by deputies off Auburn Folsom Road. He was taken to a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, deputies went into the house and found 80-year-old Gerald Upholt and 67-year-old Katheryn Lynch dead inside.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Lynch was arraigned. He’s facing multiple charges including murder, the usage of a “deadly and dangerous weapon(s)”and committing the murder while out on bail among many others, according to CBS Sacramento.

It was later revealed Lynch was set to appear in court Friday for charges dating back to November 2021 and January 2022, the station added.

Lynch ran the lobbyist firm, Lynch & Associates in Sacramento, according to The Sacramento Bee .

The Golden State Bail Agents Association called the deaths of Lynch and Upholt “tragic.”

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to their family and friends,” Albert Ramirez, the bail agents group’s president, said .

“Kathy was a brilliant lobbyist and her devotion to her profession and the institution of government was second to none. We are greatly honored to have worked with her and have her as part of our family.”

