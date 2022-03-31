Emmah Rolfe Earns Athlete Of The Week Honor- Pitches Perfect Game
By Bob Labbe
1 day ago
MADISON- The rousing adventures continued in the life of Bob Jones senior softball player Emmah Rolfe as she was recently selected as the Alabama High School Athletic Association Athlete of the Week. The multi-talented Auburn signee earned the award after an astonishing week...
The 2012 national champion Alabama softball team was recognized at Rhoads Stadium during Saturday's game against Georgia.
Nineteen of the 20 players are in Tuscaloosa this weekend, including four-time All American Jackie Traina.
After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
BORDENTOWN – Allison Hoppe had empathy. Last year the Bordentown pitcher was the new face on the team and all eyes were on her as she made a long-delayed debut in the circle. “She missed out on her freshman year (because of) COVID, so she came in last year...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — It’s one of the most remarkable records in sports. Geno Auriemma and his UConn Huskies are 11-0 in NCAA championship games. The Huskies will look to continue that run when they face South Carolina for the women’s basketball title on Sunday night. Auriemma always...
Mike Neighbors and the Arkansas women’s basketball team aren’t losing much heading in 2022-23 and the head coach had established fairly well a rotation by the time the Razorbacks made the NCAA Tournament.
Elauna Eaton was part of it, but after committing to the Hogs coming out of Nettleton in northeast Arkansas in the Class of 2020, the one-time state High School Player of the Year is moving on.
Eaton entered the transfer portal over the weekend after playing in 28 games, averaging 3.5 points in 14 minutes per in her redshirt freshman season. She missed her first year on campus because of an ACL injury.
She was the No. 41 player in the country out of Nettleton and picked Arkansas over Ole Miss, LSU, North Carolina State and USC.
The only player Arkansas was guaranteed to lose off its NCAA Tournament team of 2021-22 is guard Amber Ramirez, who led the team in scoring with 15.4 per game. Now, Eaton joins junior center Destinee Oberg in the transfer portal.
