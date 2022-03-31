The Ringer’s 2022 F1 Mock Draft

Verno and KOC begin the show by discussing Thursday night’s win for the Bucks and debating whether Giannis just stole the MVP with his performance (1:21). KOC believes Giannis has been paying attention to the MVP race and wanted to insert himself into the conversation again (10:37). They next go through Logan Murdock’s profile on Kevin Durant (15:24) before discussing the 76ers’ three-game skid (21:58). Don’t look now, but Cade Cunningham is starting to turn the corner as his rookie season comes to an end (29:57). DeMar DeRozan dropped the 14th 50-plus-point game this season in the Bulls’ OT win over the Clippers, and the guys discuss March’s abundance of 50-point games (44:25). With the Final Four this weekend, the guys briefly go through some of the top prospects (50:10).

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO