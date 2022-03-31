Huffman to speak to Allen County Republicans

The leading candidates for the Ohio Republican U.S. Senate nomination met in Gahanna Friday. Two of them nearly came to blows. The candidate forum hosted by FreedomWorks became a schoolyard for Josh Mandel’s best impression of a bully. The other four candidates, state Senator Matt Dolan, investment banker Mike Gibbons, former GOP chair Jane Timken and author J.D. Vance did their best to avoid the mess, but it was easier said than done. They didn’t make it through opening statements before Mandel began attacking Gibbons.
