ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, OH

Huffman to speak to Allen County Republicans

By Editorials
Lima News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA — The Allen County Republican Party is hosting a luncheon at noon Friday,...

www.limaohio.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Original jury chairs returned to Allen County courthouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A set of original jury chairs have been returned to the Allen County courthouse. The Allen County commissioners and the Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust on Tuesday announced that 12 original jury chairs were returned to the courthouse by John Fabini of Fabini’s Auto Trim Company.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Lima, OH
Government
Allen County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
FOX Carolina

Rep. Cawthorn speaks at Republican Men’s club in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn spoke at the Henderson County Republican Men’s Club on Saturday morning. Cawthorn talked about what impacts voters in Western North Carolina and legislation under consideration by congress. The Men’s Club uses opportunities like this to get to know elected...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Huffman
1240 KLYQ

Opposition – Two Republican Primary Races in Ravalli County

The candidate filing deadline for this year's elections was Monday, March 14. Looking at Ravalli County government positions, no Democrats filed for office and only one Libertarian. The rest were Republicans, which has developed two primary election matchups in June. The Primary Election is Tuesday, June 7, and the General...
Lima News

Allen County Children Services plans Community for Kids Breakfast

LIMA — Allen County Children Services is holding breakfast and a program at Veterans Memorial Civic Center on Thursday, April 7. A hot breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8 a.m., and the program will run from 8 to 9 a.m. The keynote speaker will be Judge Todd E. Kohlrieser, Allen County Probate and Juvenile Court.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Allen County Family & Children First Council to meet

LIMA - Allen County Family & Children First Council will meet on Monday, March 14, at 1:30 p.m., in the Workforce Development Center of Allen County Ohio Means Jobs, 951 Commerce Parkway, Lima. The meeting is open to the public; call 419-223-8563 for more information.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WEKU

In Ohio's GOP Senate race, there are Trump wannabees — but no Trump endorsement

Looking to put his mark on the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump has made dozens of endorsements in congressional contests across the U.S. But he has yet to pick a favorite candidate in one hotly contested race: the Ohio GOP Senate primary. It's a state where Trump is popular — he carried Ohio easily both times he ran for president — but so far none of the contenders has gotten his nod.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Ohio Senate#Senate President
TiffinOhio.net

Ohio Republican Senate candidate forum devolves into near fight

The leading candidates for the Ohio Republican U.S. Senate nomination met in Gahanna Friday. Two of them nearly came to blows. The candidate forum hosted by FreedomWorks became a schoolyard for Josh Mandel’s best impression of a bully. The other four candidates, state Senator Matt Dolan, investment banker Mike Gibbons, former GOP chair Jane Timken and author J.D. Vance did their best to avoid the mess, but it was easier said than done. They didn’t make it through opening statements before Mandel began attacking Gibbons.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signs bill changing military voting deadlines in latest step in redistricting mess: Capitol Letter

I saw the sign: Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 11 on Friday, making official changes in military voting deadlines that lawmakers fast-tracked earlier in the week, per Andrew Tobias. The changes, which will shorten the voting period for at least some military and overseas voters while extending the time their military ballots can arrive after Election Day and still count, came to try to deal with the effect delays in the state’s redistricting process has on election workers’ preparations for the May primary.
OHIO STATE
Lima News

Defendants arraigned in Allen County Common Pleas Court

LIMA — The following individuals have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to indictments returned against them earlier this month by the grand jury:. Gary Peterson, 42, of Lima, felonious assault and domestic violence. Julian Wright, 24, of Lima, aggravated burglary and domestic violence.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Carver presenting railroad photos at Allen County Museum

LIMA — Donna Carver will present photos she gathered as part of her research of the railroad, many of which are from the Allen County Museum’s permanent collection and include images of the Toledo and Ohio Central rail lines. Carver will hold her presentation at 2 p.m. Sunday,...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WOWO News

Allen County Council Discusses High Gas Prices Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): According to The Journal Gazette, Councilman Bob Armstrong, R-at large, brought up the subject that has plagued many residents recently as the prices for regular at the pump soared to around $4.26 to $4.30 in recent days although prices have slowly began to fall some stations Wednesday to $4.18.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Federal judges mull trimming Ohio early voting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A federal court is considering whether to order Ohio to trim its early voting period for the May 3 primary election to buy more time for the state’s stalled redistricting efforts. During a court hearing at the U.S. District Courthouse in Columbus on Friday, a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK

Fight at Ohio GOP Senate debate elevates military issue

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A near-physical altercation in the nasty Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio led to a demand Monday from some military veterans that one candidate apologize for his seeming insult, while the target of their request said he respects and honors the military but stands by his statement.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy