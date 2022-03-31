Huffman to speak to Allen County Republicans

I saw the sign: Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 11 on Friday, making official changes in military voting deadlines that lawmakers fast-tracked earlier in the week, per Andrew Tobias. The changes, which will shorten the voting period for at least some military and overseas voters while extending the time their military ballots can arrive after Election Day and still count, came to try to deal with the effect delays in the state’s redistricting process has on election workers’ preparations for the May primary.

OHIO STATE ・ 19 DAYS AGO