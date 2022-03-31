ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison mayor, clean energy advocates push for affordable home weatherization

By Site staff
 1 day ago
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway joined clean energy experts and housing advocates on Thursday to urge lawmakers in the Senate to include affordable housing weatherization in their climate plan.

Last November, the House passed affordable housing weatherization investments, dedicating billions of dollars in rebates to homeowners and contractors to adopt and invest in energy efficiency. Now, local advocates are calling on the Senate to do the same.

“We can lower our electricity bill, save people money at the gas pump, save heating and cooling costs through energy efficiency and we can create good clean green jobs, but we need the federal government to invest in this version of the future,” she said.

The mayor said efficiency programs have often been out of reach for communities of color.

