DENVER (CBS4) – A bill in Colorado aims to bring more missing, Indigenous loved ones home to their families. Across the country, Native Americans account for a significant number of murders and missing cases. Some lawmakers in Colorado hope to raise awareness and become the latest state to dedicate an office to their return. Raven Payment is an Indigenous woman in Colorado. She knows missing, Indigenous people. She’s part of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Task Force, advocating for those who’ve gone unseen. (credit: CBS) “It’s frustrating and it’s also hurtful because you want people to care,” said Payment. “You see the stark comparison...

COLORADO STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO