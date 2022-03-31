ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geauga County, OH

Bluffton police officer killed in line of duty, potential closure to 'Geauga's Child' cold case, and more: 3News Now with Stephanie Haney

WKYC
 2 days ago
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, March 31, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Find out what we know about the death of a Bluffton officer in the line of duty, and the suspects...

WKYC

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday 12 Officers with the Tulsa Police Motorcycle Unit left Tulsa and headed to Joplin to show support for the Joplin Police Department. On March 8, Corporal Benjamin Cooper and Officer Jake Reed with the Joplin Police Department (JPD) were shot and killed by 40-year-old Anthony Felix after responding to a disturbance near 4th and Range Line in Joplin.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police and family members will gather for a memorial service for a fallen LMPD officer killed in the line of duty 17 years ago. Officer Peter Grignon was killed while responding to a call in south Louisville where a car was seen driving through a homeowner’s yard on March 23, 2005. Grignon was killed by a 17-year-old who then shot himself. A second suspect was taken into custody.
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, March 21, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Learn how a Ukrainian refugee family is resettling in Parma after fleeing Russian attacks, along with what a Middleburg Heights man has done to support refugees in Poland.
The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
A man accused of being the “grim reaper rapist” is in custody after DNA evidence connected him to three rapes in Texas, police say. The arrest of 38-year-old Adrian Martinez (also known as Edwardo Pena) comes years after the first case, in 2013, went cold. Aransas Pass police told McClatchy News he has been charged with sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.
ALAMEDA, California (KPIX) — More than 45 years after Richard Bischel Sr. was killed in an attempted burglary, Alameda police have announced they have identified a suspect in the cold case murder. Using the latest DNA technology, the department’s new cold case unit was able to positively identify Richard...
Norwalk police are honoring the life of one of their officers who was killed in the line of duty in 1982. This week marks 40 years since Officer Marco Carias's death. "We remember Officer Carias, and all of those who lost their lives in service to their communities," Norwalk police wrote in a post on their Facebook page.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than five years after a hunter was found shot dead in central Minnesota, authorities have increased the monetary reward offered for information that could lead to the conviction of his killer. The body of Terrence “Terry” Brisk was found in a wooded area outside of Little Falls on Nov, 7, 2016. Investigators say Brisk had been hunting on the property when he was fatally shot with his own rifle. MORE: Family Members Call For Answers In Investigation Of Hunter Murdered In 2016 Terry Brisk (credit: CBS) A blue van or minivan is believed to be in the area on the day of Brisk’s death, and is considered a “vehicle of interest” in this cold case. “We continue to ask for the public’s assistance in this case,” Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said. “Maybe it was something you observed, something you heard, or maybe it’s a vehicle or person you observed in the area on the date of the incident.” Anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers, or via phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous. MORE: 1 Year Later, Weapon Recovered In Hunter’s Murder
WKYC

