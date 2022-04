Over the past year, the Austonia team has been meeting at different coffee shops weekly to co-work. In the process, we’ve visited more than 40 local coffee shops in the city.It’s safe to say that we’ve become very well-versed in Austin’s local coffee scene and we’ve had fun doing it. Since we were coworking, there was some criteria: There had to be seating and outlets for laptops, and each shop had to be open until 5 p.m. or later.Our go-to orders:Senior producer Sonia Garcia typically goes for a floral iced tea or a chai tea latte.Austin FC reporter Claire Partain...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO