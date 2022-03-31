Cheerleaders fundraising for Orlando competition

ENGLEWOOD — Five cheerleading teams competed recently with two winning top spots. Now their biggest challenge is raising the $15,000 to advance to the national world competition.

The Southwest Allstar Cheer teams Cosmos, Little Dippers, Lunar, Orion and Polaris recently competed in the East Coast Championship Prep and Elite Open in Lakeland.

The senior-level one team Polaris team ages 13-18 and the junior-level three Orion ages 10-16 earned a bid to the Allstar World Championship from April 21-23 in Orlando. In January, the junior-level team Lunar ages 7-15 won the bid to go to the Allstar World Championship.

So now three Englewood teams are headed to Orlando.

“We are now faced with the financial burden of participating in such a prestigious event,” said Lori Kimberlin, co-owner of Southwest Allstar Cheer. “We have just a few short weeks to raise $15,000. We are really hoping to make this dream a reality.”

This is a special invitation only international competition, said Maggie Shaw, a cheer mom who also works for Kimberlin and Cathy Bear at Southwest Allstar Cheer.

The team will be doing car wash 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Key Agency, 1201 S. McCall Road, Englewood to raise money for their fees, hotel stay and food.

Shaw is also doing a local distributor Color Street nails fundraiser with a portion of every sale to help the Allstars go to Orlando.

For the fundraiser visit www.colorstreet.com/CandaceHornborg/products. Donations can also be made be made to the Allstars, 1187 Davis Lane, Englewood, FL 34224. For more information, call 941-628-8722.