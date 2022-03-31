ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Cheerleaders fundraising for Orlando competition

By Elaine Allen-Emrich
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12eVf2_0evp0n0900

ENGLEWOOD — Five cheerleading teams competed recently with two winning top spots. Now their biggest challenge is raising the $15,000 to advance to the national world competition.

The Southwest Allstar Cheer teams Cosmos, Little Dippers, Lunar, Orion and Polaris recently competed in the East Coast Championship Prep and Elite Open in Lakeland.

The senior-level one team Polaris team ages 13-18 and the junior-level three Orion ages 10-16 earned a bid to the Allstar World Championship from April 21-23 in Orlando. In January, the junior-level team Lunar ages 7-15 won the bid to go to the Allstar World Championship.

So now three Englewood teams are headed to Orlando.

“We are now faced with the financial burden of participating in such a prestigious event,” said Lori Kimberlin, co-owner of Southwest Allstar Cheer. “We have just a few short weeks to raise $15,000. We are really hoping to make this dream a reality.”

This is a special invitation only international competition, said Maggie Shaw, a cheer mom who also works for Kimberlin and Cathy Bear at Southwest Allstar Cheer.

The team will be doing car wash 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Key Agency, 1201 S. McCall Road, Englewood to raise money for their fees, hotel stay and food.

Shaw is also doing a local distributor Color Street nails fundraiser with a portion of every sale to help the Allstars go to Orlando.

For the fundraiser visit www.colorstreet.com/CandaceHornborg/products. Donations can also be made be made to the Allstars, 1187 Davis Lane, Englewood, FL 34224. For more information, call 941-628-8722.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lakelander Magazine

Beyond Fundraising

Companies big and small are learning to align themselves with philanthropic causes but here in Lakeland the philanthropic culture at CPS Investment Advisors dates back to 1975, and the legacy continues. Company culture shapes how employees interact with each other. Today, most companies pair company cultures with unique office spaces,...
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
Englewood, FL
Englewood, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
Orlando, FL
Society
City
Lakeland, FL
The Daily Sun

Venice 'Parade of Champions'

Venice High and the City of Venice partnered to honor champion Indians athletes from the 2021-22 school year this past weekend with a parade through town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraising#Cheerleaders#Cheerleading#Charity#Orion#Polaris#Key Agency
The Daily Sun

AREA ROUNDUP: Bulldogs lose heartbreaker

LAKE PLACID — In the second game of their three-game series, visiting DeSoto County carried a 2-1 lead against Lake Placid into the bottom of the seventh, but the Dragons struck twice to pull out the 3-2 win on Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Daily Sun

Low water levels on Kissimmee

For those of you who like to fish the Kissimmee chain of lakes, now is a time to be extra careful. Due to some “reworking” of the entrance to the canal heading to Lake Toho, water levels have been dropped and navigation is tough.
KISSIMMEE, FL
The Daily Sun

The Daily Sun

Punta Gorda, FL
658
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

Published daily in Charlotte, DeSoto, and Sarasota counties.

 https://yoursun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy