Jacksonville, FL

Ukrainian refugee shares what it’s like coming to the US as resettlement agency prepares to welcome

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ukrainian refugee shares what it’s like coming to the US as a resettlement agency prepares to welcome families to Jacksonville violence overseas breaks Nesterenko’s heart. The White House has announced the U.S. will take up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. Catholic Charities in Jacksonville has been preparing to resettle 35 people from Ukraine, but now the organization expects that number to grow.

Action News Jax met with Alona Nesterenko, whose family was resettled in Jacksonville by Catholic Charities last year in November before the war started.

Fleeing what she described as religious persecution, Nesterenko, her husband, and their three kids packed up and left life as they knew it in Kryvyi Rih.

“I have not noticed any [negativity], all people want to help,” Nesterenko said of her time in Jacksonville so far.

The past few months have brought challenges: finding employment doubled with a language barrier, just to name a few.

“It’s very hard because people are asking how we are doing but I could not answer,” she said.

For the past several weeks, Catholic Charities has been preparing to resettle 35 Ukrainian refugees. But that number could be even higher this summer, as the White House announced the U.S. will welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine.

The violence overseas breaks Nesterenko’s heart.

“I have so many family members, friends, all over Ukraine. The territory with Russia occupied it right now, instead of peace, they bring war,” she said. “Ukrainian people are very friendly, are very peaceful, they’re very good to each other.”

With the opportunity to build a new life in Jacksonville, Nesterenko can’t thank Catholic Charities enough.

Not only does the agency resettle families, but it also offers language classes, and helps with employment and health care.

“I’m very grateful to Catholic Charities because they are helping us very much,” Nesterenko told Action News Jax.

Catholic Charities says business owners can help by getting in touch with the agency and offering jobs to refugees.

The agency has resettled refugees for four decades, and almost 50 Ukrainians over the past three years.

Here’s how you can help.

