Florida nursing homes end legislative session with wins. But will patients lose?

Florida’s nursing home lobbyists came away from the just-concluded legislative session with nearly everything they wanted — which worries some advocates for the elderly, including AARP Florida, that patient care will take a backseat to profits.

The state’s lawmakers gave nursing homes a “historic” increase in Medicaid funds, extended a law shielding them from COVID-related lawsuits and passed a controversial bill that cuts the minimum number of hours that nursing assistants must spend at patients’ bedsides.

The bill — HB 1239 , passed by the Legislature over the objections of the AARP, healthcare workers and others — will become law unless the governor vetoes it, as advocates are urging. They see it as part of a decades-long effort by the nursing home industry to undo staffing regulations adopted in 2001 under Republican Gov. Jeb Bush.

“Don’t take the nursing out of nursing homes!” AARP says in an online petition launched as part of its veto campaign.

Representatives for the nursing home sector said the bill merely seeks flexibility to deal with a crippling workforce shortage, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, that has led to a nearly 300% increase in the use of employment agencies to fill nursing home staffing vacancies.

“Florida’s nursing centers have put forth tremendous efforts to keep both their residents and staff safe and deliver quality care since the beginning of the pandemic, and they continue to do so, in spite of critical workforce shortages,” said Kristen Knapp, senior director of strategy and communications for the Florida Health Care Association , which represents most of the state’s 600-plus nursing homes.

“AARP and others who look on from afar — with no direct involvement in the day-to-day operations of a nursing center — should stop casting judgment and delivering alarmist statements,” she said.

But the union representing Florida’s nursing home nurses and assistants, 1199 SEIU United Healthcare Workers East , is also troubled by the bill.

“We have seniors that require a lot of help,” said Blanche Norwood, a certified nursing assistant who has spent her 40-year career working in nursing homes. “They require feeding, changing, walking, repositioning [in bed]. And if these hours are dropped … we just will not have time.”

Florida’s existing law requires an average of 3.6 hours of direct care per resident per day fulfilled by at least 2½ hours of care from certified nursing assistants and one hour of licensed nursing staff. HB 1239 reduces the CNA requirement to 2 hours, a 20% drop, and instead allows the 3.6-hour total to be fulfilled through dietary, therapeutic and mental health professionals or paid feeding assistants.

“People who don’t have loved ones in long term care, or who haven’t worked in these facilities, may not understand that a half-hour is a lot,” said AARP Florida spokesperson Jamie Champion Mongiovi. “When you’re working with a patient who may need help with bathing, dressing, showering, grooming, toileting, transferring from a bed to a wheelchair — those things take time. Any reduction in bedside care is critical.”

Just last year, the Florida Legislature passed a bill shielding health care providers, including nursing homes, against COVID-19-oriented liability lawsuits — a law that was extended this session to June 1, 2023. It also passed another industry-backed bill that allowed nursing homes to use minimally trained personal care attendants to count towards the nursing staff requirements.

That move came despite the objections of Florida Long-Term Care Ombudsman Mike Phillips.

“This is a road toward mediocrity, and mediocrity is not a virtue,” the DeSantis administration appointee told members of the Senate Health Policy Committee, which went on to approve it in an 8-1 vote.

Phillips did not return a request for comment on this year’s legislation.

Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, who testified against the new staffing bill, said the nursing home industry hasn’t given the personal care attendant law enough time to see if it addresses workforce shortages before asking for more.

Further, the newly approved $293-million increase in Medicaid funding for nursing homes — a 7.8% jump — also could boost staffing, both because the money can pay for more staff and because it mandates a raise to $15 an hour for certified nursing assistants, making the job more attractive to workers.

“The only reason they’re pushing this [staffing] bill this year is to protect the profits of a for-profit nursing home industry,” Smith said. “It’s take, take, take with them.”

No one disagrees that the state’s nursing homes, like those across the country, are in dire need of more workers. Knapp said roughly 92% of the state’s facilities reported shortages in 2021. And CNAs are in especially short supply.

A recent search of ZipRecruiter’s job postings showed 8,681 CNA postings for Orlando, 9,376 for Tampa and 3,043 for Miami.

“Organizations that invested less than $100,000 monthly in [employment] agency staff pre-COVID are spending almost $2 million monthly on agency costs today,” Knapp said.

She also said the new law would allow nursing homes to meet the staffing requirements through specialty care provided by respiratory therapists, occupational or speech therapists, social services workers and mental health providers — although it allows for other, less-educated and less-trained individuals as well.

“Let’s be real,” Guillermo Smith said. “The four- and five-star nursing homes, which are the top quality nursing homes that are already providing five hours of direct care a day from CNAs, they’re not going to lower their standards. It’s the bad actors, the one- and two-star homes, which are mostly profit-driven nursing homes, that the second you lower the minimum standard will slash the quality of their care.”

DeSantis’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, said the staffing bill has yet to reach the governor’s desk.

“After he receives it, he will review it and make a decision accordingly, with the best interests of Floridians in mind,” she said.

AARP Florida State Director Jeff Johnson said he hopes DeSantis will honor his “seniors first” track record.

“We know Gov. DeSantis cares about older Floridians,” he said. “He has embraced … fighting to lower the cost of prescription drugs, prioritizing COVID vaccines for older adults and those in the long-term care system, and dedicating funds for Alzheimer’s research. It is our sincere hope that the Governor will continue to prove his commitment.”

ksantich@orlandosentinel.com