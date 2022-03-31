ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County rolls out Pedestrian Master Plan to reduce fatalities

By Shennekia Grimshaw
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eSC47_0evoygnQ00

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Last year, seven pedestrians died on the roadways in Montgomery County. Since then, officials have been working on a new plan to improve safety.

5 fetuses found inside DC home of anti-abortion activist

This is the first time the county has come up with the Pedestrian Master Plan, which aims to fit the needs of both drivers and those crossing the streets. Studies found that over 50% of severe and fatal pedestrian crashes happen on major roads, such as Veirs Mill Road, Georgia Avenue and University Boulevard.

The plan includes improvements to the busiest roadways in the county and suggests different road designs, better traffic signals, and brighter lights for commuters at night. The changes are expected to reduce the severity and likelihood of future collisions.

Eli Glazier of the Montgomery County Planning Department said, “We’re taking a really detailed look at how people on foot and using mobility devices are getting around in Montgomery County, and really understanding ways we can really make recommendations to make that experience safer, more comfortable, and more direct.”

It will take about a year for the plan to get through a drafting period before presenting the final to the board for approval.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WDVM 25
WDVM 25

10K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WTOP

As COVID eases, Montgomery Co. to roll out drop-off PCR testing, freeing up recreation centers

Montgomery County, Maryland, will roll out a drop-off COVID-19 PCR testing option at several county recreation centers that aims to deliver results in 24 to 48 hours. The tests, whose results are analyzed in a lab, are designed to maintain PCR testing — which is often required for travel — in the county and free up space at county recreation centers, which are more fully reopening two years after the start of the pandemic.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
County
Montgomery County, MD
City
Wheaton, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Montgomery County, MD
Traffic
Montgomery County, MD
Government
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Georgia Avenue#The Pedestrian#Traffic Accident#Veirs Mill Road
Kaleah Mcilwain

Recent food establishments to close

(Baltimore City Health Department) The Baltimore City Health Department continues closing down food establishments for operating without a license and other city violations. Restaurants shut down for operating without a license were Clean Juice Baltimore on Whetstone Way, La Katiza on Reisterstown Road, Port McHenry Tavern on Riverview Avenue and Pizza Master on Washington Boulevard, according to the health department.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Warn Of Potential Scammers Posing As Repair Or Cable Employees

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Along with the warmer weather, comes crime and scammers.  That is why Baltimore County Police are warning people of potential scammers posing as repair companies or cable services. “More people are out and about,” Russ Stout, a Pine Valley-Valleywood resident, said. Police say individuals are visiting neighborhoods posing as solicitors FOR repair companies or cable services.  “Some of them are really scammers and you can’t really trust that,” Stout said. Stout has lived in his home for 35 years. Anytime he sees a solicitor, he said he calls the police.  The Baltimore County Police Department said scammers often attempt to distract residents...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

2 homeless encampments set to be cleared in next 30 days

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Two places in the District where people experiencing homelessness stay will be cleared and closed by May, according to the National Park Service (NPS). Advocates for the homeless estimate this could displace about 50 people. NPS is planning to clear the encampments at Columbus Circle (in front of Union Station) and at […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Washingtonian.com

Police Block Highway Exits as Trucker Convoy Rolls Up I-395

A convoy of truckers and others who oppose President Biden, vaccine mandates, and lots of other stuff got off the Capital Beltway Monday and drove up I-395 toward downtown DC, where police say they’ve closed roads and exits into downtown. Motorists should expect delays, authorities say. The expedition to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Mayor Bowser aims to invest $10 million in Black Homeownership Fund

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser has proposed a $10 million investment in creating a Black Homeownership Fund in her Fiscal Year 2023 budget. In anticipation of the fund, the mayor is creating a Strike Force in June that will have 120 days to research and report recommendations for how to most […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WKRG

Final meetings to discuss master plan for Baldwin County’s growth happening Thursday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – For the last two days meetings are being held in various cities to discuss a plan forward and address Baldwin County’s growth. “These engagement meetings are an opportunity for citizens to participate in the process, give us their feedback, ask questions of us and tell us their concerns,” said Deputy Planning & Zoning Director Buford King.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: BPD investigating fatal auto-pedestrian crash

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on the Eastex Freeway South near Lawrence Drive. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. says the man who was struck was a 67-year-old transient. The judge has ordered an autopsy.
BEAUMONT, TX
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy