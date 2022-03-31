ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ree Drummond Learns How to Make Zimbabwean Dish Sadza from Her Good Friend and Makeup Artist

By Giovana Gelhoren
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Ree Drummond, every day is a chance to learn a new recipe!. In an Instagram Live on Wednesday, Drummond was joined by her good friend and makeup artist Jacque Mgido to learn the Zimbabwean dish called sadza, a thick porridge consisting of cornmeal and water. "Jacque and I...

