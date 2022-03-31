Man wanted for service station burglary in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a commercial burglary that happened on Tuesday, March 29.

Police said the man in the photo broke into a service station on on Lincoln Road just before 12:00 a.m. He stole Newport cigarettes and lottery tickets.

If you recognize this man, call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

