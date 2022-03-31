Midway Elementary hosts its first Ag Day

Students at Midway Elementary learned about farming equipment and how farmers take care of their animals during Midway Elementary School's first Ag Day on Tuesday. (Julie Laakko-Swanson/The Intelligencer)

Midway Elementary School held its first Ag Day on Tuesday. Midway parents and farmers Tim and Brittany Gueldener stopped by the school with farming equipment and buckets of feed to teach students about agriculture.

The Gueldeners farm a significant portion of land around the school, according to Midway Elementary Principal Matthew Sidarous. He said the Gueldeners approached him with the idea of Ag Day at Midway.

Sidarous said there are several farm families at Midway Elementary. He feels many people in the area have a passion for farming.

"So we want to teach the kids the importance of what they do," he said.

Students learned about farming from the Gueldeners and were able to see examples of feed, crops and planting equipment. Students had the opportunity to climb into a real tractor and onto a seed planter after learning about how the equipment is used.

Prairie Farms donated ice cream to end the day on a sweet note.