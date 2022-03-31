ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Proposed project would make Market St. 3 lanes instead of 5

By Jennifer Rodriguez
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgoAi_0evoxSQL00

(WKBN) – A new project could be underway for the WRTA that would make major changes in both Youngstown and Boardman.

The Transit-Oriented Development is designed to improve Market Street, but it’s being met with some pushback.

Local school program brings student designs to life

The project would bring several changes including improved bus stations, crosswalks, sidewalks and traffic signals as well as some changes in bus routes.

Another part of the plan would be to drop Market Street down from five lanes to three lanes and add a bus/bicycle lane in each direction. But so far, that part of the plan is getting some push back from residents.

“They believe that it would create traffic congestion, we’ve done some analysis, Boardman has done some previous analysis on much of this that’s indicated that wouldn’t be necessarily the case, but it’s a matter that we’re taking very seriously,” said Tim Rosenberger, a consultant with WSP.

If approved, there would be a single lane in each direction for through traffic, with the middle lane being a turning lane. Then, each direction would have an outer lane designated for buses, bicycles, people turning and delivery vehicles.

“Because we’re seeing an explosion of Amazon and other delivery services like that using and just parking in the right lane, so we would provide them with a space to do that,” said Rosenberger.

Another major part of the project would be to upgrade bus stations with new shelters, lighting, and concrete stopping pads.

Rosenberger said the project would be beneficial in many areas, including faster routes for buses and attracting new residents and businesses. In total, the project is estimated to cost less than $20 million to complete.

If approved, the project would stretch from downtown Youngstown all the way to St. Elizabeth in Boardman.

The project is set to be presented to Youngstown City Council on April 19, and then to the WRTA on April 28.

WSP is based out of Cleveland and working with the WRTA to put create the proposal for the project. In the end, it will be up to the city of Youngstown, Boardman, ODOT and the WRTA to decide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
WKBN
WKBN

24K+

Followers

13K+

Posts

6M+

Views

Follow WKBN and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Brunswick News

Jekyll proposes SPLOST 2022 project list

The board of the Jekyll Island Authority approved Tuesday a proposed list for Special Option Local Sales Tax (SPLOST) 2022 projects on the state-owned island. The suggested projects will be submitted for consideration by the Glynn County Commission. The total cost is about $3.1 million. The commission has yet to...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
WFMJ.com

Changes coming for Ohio Turnpike drivers at the tolls

Extra time spent waiting in lines as drivers go through Ohio turnpike toll booths could potentially be behind us. The Ohio Turnpike Infrastructure Commission is "modernizing" the toll collection system and moving to "an open road tolling type system." This time next year, E-ZPass customers will be able to drive...
OHIO STATE
WHEC TV-10

Deadline for project proposals for revitalizing Downtown Rochester nears

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The deadline for proposals on how to revitalize Downtown Rochester is nearing. New York State awarded the City of Rochester $10 million for the project. The funds can be used for economic development, transportation, housing, and community initiatives that range in cost and scale from...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Boardman, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Boardman, OH
Youngstown, OH
Traffic
City
Youngstown, OH
Youngstown, OH
Government
Boardman, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Traffic Congestion#Uban Construction#Wrta#Wsp#The Middle Lane
YourErie

City of Erie suing homeowners after several overdoses

City of Erie officials are suing the owners of one home on Chestnut Street where several suspected drug overdoses have taken place. After years of filing code enforcement violations, the city is taking the owners of 1618 Chestnut Street to court. City Code Enforcement has been filing violations since the back and side yards are […]
ERIE, PA
WTOV 9

Two stores reopen for business in New Philadelphia

Two shops connected in a way that is rare to find not only in the Ohio Valley, but across the country continue to grow. The unique shops hosting their grand reopening's in 2022. One was the Alley Cats Marketplace, and the other: The Fresh Market, which sells many off-brand food...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WFMJ.com

Crash closes Market St., two hospitalized

A Tuesday crash forced morning commuters to take a detour in part of Boardman. Two cars were involved in an accident along Market Street at Meadowbrook Avenue at around 8 a.m., closing the intersection. Both cars had heavy front-end damage. One car struck a utility pole. State Troopers say two...
BOARDMAN, OH
Land Line Media

FMCSA feels ‘urgency’ of truck parking crisis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is feeling the “urgency” of the truck parking shortage, the agency’s acting Administrator Robin Hutcheson said. Speaking March 24 at the Mid-America Trucking Show, Hutcheson told a room full of trucking journalists that the lack of safe...
TRAFFIC
WJLA

Youngkin, VDOT hold groundbreaking ceremony for 495 express lanes extension project

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Monday joined Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III, Fairfax County Chairman Jeff McKay, VDOT officials, Transurban officials, and other state and regional leaders for a groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the start of construction of the 495 Express Lanes Northern Extension (495 NEXT) project.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Chicago

Proposed LSD Changes Include Tolls, Bus-Only Lanes and Shoreline Shifts

The final proposals under consideration for a major overhaul of northern DuSable Lake Shore Drive include things like bus-only lanes, potential tolls and alterations to the city's shoreline as officials look to make long-discussed improvements to the iconic roadway. Under a project nearly a decade in the making, the options...
CHICAGO, IL
WKBN

WKBN

24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy