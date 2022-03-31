ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

BMG Revenue Up 10% in 2021

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E9L2Y_0evox3gf00

Click here to read the full article.

Bertelsmann has announced its annual results, including details of its music division’s financial performance in 2021.

BMG ’s figures show its strongest performance yet, based on its investment in acquiring music catalogues and the performance of its recordings business, where vinyl sales more than doubled.

Major catalogs acquired by the company in 2021 include Tina Turner, Mötley Crüe and ZZ Top, while key signings and re-signings included 5 Seconds of Summer, Bryan Adams and Louis Tomlinson in records and D’Mile, Diane Warren, the Juice WRLD estate and Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in publishing.

In 2021, overall revenues grew 10.1% to €663 million (approximately $748 million) while profit measure EBITDA increased by 5.4% to €144m. According to the announcement, catalog recordings and production music both grew revenue by a quarter, while publishing revenues from streaming grew by a fifth. The impact of the lockdown diminished publishing performance revenues, but streaming revenues continued to grow strongly through the pandemic.

Publishing remains the business’ foundation, accounting for 62% of revenue, but recordings now account for 38% of sales. Vinyl sales grew more than 100% over 2020 and overall physical sales grew by 44%.

In a note to the BMG team, CEO Hartwig Masuch, said, “Acquisitions remain a real focus, and the extraordinary support of Bertelsmann means no deal is out of our reach. But while money is necessary it is not sufficient to strike successful deals. BMG’s track record in respectfully and dynamically reviving great catalogues, both digitally and physically, continues to be our most potent tool in attracting world-renowned artists and songwriters. An emerging trend is for artists already deep in negotiations with competitors to break off those talks and come to BMG instead because they want to ensure their life’s work is duly respected.

We believe the emphasis on service which we have made our calling card and which you deliver on daily, will become increasingly important as a differentiator in the months and years to come.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Variety
Variety

55K+

Followers

50K+

Posts

23M+

Views

Related
Variety

Here’s What Will Smith’s Resignation From the Academy Means

Click here to read the full article. On Friday afternoon, Will Smith announced in a statement that he was resigning from the Academy after he slapped Chris Rock during last Sunday’s Oscars telecast. The Academy plans to forge ahead and conduct a formal investigation and disciplinary process on April 18, at which time the organization could impose further sanctions or punishment in accordance with its bylaws. In the meantime, here’s what Smith’s resignation means for the actor’s Oscars future: Yes, he still gets to keep his Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard” Yes, he can still get invited to future Academy Awards ceremonies Yes,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars Producer Told Academy Not to Remove Will Smith Because It’s Not What Chris Rock Wanted

Click here to read the full article. Will Packer, who co-produced last Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony along with Shayla Cowan, spoke in depth Friday morning on “Good Morning America” about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. The incident occurred during the Oscars, after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head while presenting the documentary feature category. Packer said he thought it was a bit when the slap first happened, saying, “I thought it was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own. I thought it was a bit. I wasn’t concerned at all.” Packer...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Responds to Dolly Parton, Says She’s Still on Ballot

Click here to read the full article. After staying quiet in the three days since Dolly Parton’s declaration that she’d like to bow out of contention for the hall, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation has come forth with a statement, in effect indicating that Parton will remain on the ballot. With voting already well underway, the Foundation’s position is that, while her “thoughtful” statement is worth consideration, the Hall of Fame is a big tent that includes far more than core rock acts — and it will be left up to the voters. “All of us in the music...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Was 1992 the Worst Grammys Ever?

Click here to read the full article. Anyone who feels the Grammy Awards can be stodgy today might want to consider how far the show has come since the 1990s. Not only was it an utterly abysmal time for fashion — The hair! The shoulder pads! The big, stiff suits! — but the music industry was riding the CD boom, which took profits to hitherto-unimagined heights and made hubris balloon even faster: The titans of the industry thought, as they often do, “We have made it, we’ll just keep doing exactly the same thing over and over and the masses will give...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Bryan Adams
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Hartwig Masuch
Person
Diane Warren
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Louis Tomlinson
Variety

Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion to Present at Grammy Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Grammy Awards have announced the roster of presenters for the big show on Sunday night: current nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actor-musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie. Previously announced Grammy performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Will Smith Resigns From Academy Over Chris Rock Oscars Slap Backlash

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith, facing possible expulsion or suspension after he assaulted Chris Rock during last Sunday’s Oscars telecast, has instead resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. The move comes as the actor is embroiled in the gravest crisis of his career and as the organization behind the Academy Awards has struggled in its attempts to deal with the fallout from the altercation. In a statement, Smith called his actions “shocking, painful and inexcusable” and said that he will accept any additional consequences that the Academy’s Board of Governors deems appropriate. “The...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jen Psaki Expected to Join MSNBC

Click here to read the full article. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is in talks to join MSNBC, according to two people familiar with the matter, in a move that would add another Democratic political operative to the NBCUniversal outlet’s growing roster of opinion hosts. MSNBC declined to make executives available for comment, but Psaki could join the network as soon as the fall, these people suggested, after taking time off and making sure to clear any ethical roadblocks. She would presumably follow a path already taken by Symone Sanders, a former Biden campaign aide who is starting a new MSNBC...
POLITICS
Variety

Dolly Parton Declines Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination: ‘I Don’t Feel That I Have Earned That Right’

Click here to read the full article. Dolly Parton has long been considered the Queen of Country, but the Nashville music titan was on track to earn a new title: Rock and Roll Hall of Famer. That is, until Parton bowed out of the race. “Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” the singer-songwriter wrote in a statement posted to social media. “I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.” Parton continued, “I do...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmg#Music Industry#Warner Music#Bertelsmann#Kkr#Juice#Ebitda
Coinspeaker

Coinbase NFT Business Could Open Up $1B Opportunity in Added Revenue

Analyst sets a base case and an optimistic case scenario if Coinbase were to launch its own NFT marketplace and how much it could add to the company’s revenue. Earlier this week, the news broke out that crypto exchange Coinbase is planning to launch its native NFT marketplace. However, there’s no confirmation regarding the same from Coinbase so far but analysts look excited.
MARKETS
Variety

‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Renewed Through 2022-2023 Season

Click here to read the full article. “The Drew Barrymore Show” has been renewed through the 2022-2023 season. The syndicated daytime talk show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures (CMV) and shot in New York City. Barrymore hosts and executive produces, with Jason Kurtz and Chris Miller also executive producing. Stations owned by CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Gray, Scripps, Tegna and Weigel were among those signing on for another season. “I am honored and grateful but I also want to take this show higher and continue to innovate and be a game changer in the daytime space,” Barrymore said. “Rising to...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jim Carrey ‘Fairly Serious’ About Retiring From Acting: ‘I Have Enough. I’ve Done Enough’

Click here to read the full article. Jim Carrey fans might want to get their tickets now for “Sonic the Hedgehog 2,” as it could be the last acting role of the iconic comedian’s career. Speaking to “Access Hollywood” this week, Carrey said he is planning to retire from acting following his reprisal of the villainous Robotnik in the upcoming “Sonic” sequel. How serious is Carrey about leaving acting behind? “Fairly serious,” he said. “Well, I’m retiring. Yeah, probably. I’m being fairly serious,” Carrey said. “It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that...
MOVIES
Variety

What’s the Status of Bruce Willis’ Final Movies?

Click here to read the full article. On April 29, Bruce Willis’ storied filmography adds another credit with the release of “Fortress: Sniper’s Eye.” The action-thriller starring Willis, Jesse Metcalfe and Chad Michael Murray is a sequel to 2021’s “Fortress” and is set to be released in select theaters, as well as on digital platforms and VOD. It’s just one of about 10 tough-guy titles still outstanding as Willis’ acting career comes to a close. The actor’s family announced Wednesday that the superstar will step away from acting after being recently diagnosed with aphasia, a language disorder caused by brain damage the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

WarnerMedia Swoops on Martial Arts Series ‘Jade Armor’ for EMEA (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. WarnerMedia Kids & Family EMEA has acquired broadcast rights to “Jade Armor,” a banner martial arts action comedy animated series from France’s TeamTO, one of Europe’s foremost kids entertainment production companies. As part of Cartoon Network’s declared commitment to broadcasting more animation targeting girls, “Jade Armor” will be released on both HBO Max and Cartoon Network in Europe, West Asia and North Africa later in 2022. An instance of platforms’ drive into local animation and diversity which is galvanizing animation in Europe, the new licensing deal builds on last year’s sale of “Jade Armor” to WarnerMedia...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open: ‘Fox and Friends’ on Will Smith, ‘Woke Disney’ and Trump Coup Attempt

Click here to read the full article. If you were expecting this week’s “Saturday Night Live” to kick off with a sketch parodying the Will Smith/Chris Rock slap at the Oscars, you may have been disappointed by the cold open. (That came later.) The slap was indeed mentioned, but it was just one of several topics brought up as the show once again turned to a Fox News parody to lead the episode. (Chris Redd played Smith in a sketch later, with host Jerrod Carmichael playing a seat filler sitting next to the star during the moment of the slap.) This week,...
U.S. POLITICS
Variety

‘The Rose Maker’ Review: Lightweight French Comedy Takes Time to Smell the Flowers

Click here to read the full article. The words “War of the Roses” take on a lighter meaning in “The Rose Maker,” a sweet, gently scented French diversion that is likely to teach you far more than you already knew about hybridizing flowers, even if it doesn’t have a whole lot else to say. Following veteran rose farmer Eve Vernet as she attempts to keep her family business afloat in the face of soulless corporate competition — even if it entails a little botanical skulduggery — Pierre Pinaud’s short but unhurried film benefits immensely from the warmly flinty presence of...
MOVIES
Variety

Naomi Watts to Star in ‘Feud’ Season 2 at FX, Gus Van Sant to Direct

Click here to read the full article. Naomi Watts has signed on to star in the long-gestating second season of “Feud” at FX, Variety has confirmed with sources. The second season of the Ryan Murphy anthology series will be based on the book “Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era” by Laurence Leamer. Watts will play famed socialite Barbara “Babe” Paley. Paley was one of several members of New York high society who was a friend of Capote’s until he published excerpts of his unfinished novel “Answered Prayers,” with the excerpts serving as...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cody Rhodes Returns to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Says He Is ‘Completely Different Individual’

Click here to read the full article. Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE on Saturday night at WrestleMania 38, coming back to the promotion that he famously exited nearly six years ago. In that time, Rhodes has wrestled all over the world and was integral to the founding of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the rival wrestling promotion run by Tony Khan. Rhodes was a top star onscreen and an executive vice president offscreen in AEW, but he left the company in February 2022 after failing to come to terms on a new contract. In an interview with Variety in the days...
WWE
Variety

Joel Kim Booster Says Bowen Yang Proves He Is a ‘Legitimate Powerhouse Actor’ in ‘Fire Island’

Click here to read the full article. With a little more than two months to go until the release of “Fire Island,” a rom-com that Joel Kim Booster wrote as a gay adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice,” prospective fans are asking, “Where’s the trailer?” Although Booster says he’s asking the same question, he hinted at what audiences can expect from the film, trailer notwithstanding. Speaking to Variety at the premiere of “The Lost City” at the Regency Village Theatre on March 21, where Booster accompanied his friend and “Fire Island” co-star Bowen Yang onto the carpet, Booster said he...
MOVIES
Variety

Byron Ashley’s Settebello Entertainment Expands into Lit and Consulting

Click here to read the full article. Settebello Entertainment is expanding its scope within the industry to now include both lit and consulting. Byron Ashley’s company had previously only worked with talent. The lit side of the company will now focus on signing up-and-coming voices within the industry, straying away from established writers and directors. The company aims to guide emerging artists with seeming potential through their first opportunities in the industry. The company has already started signing these emerging artists, including Landon Stahmer, creator of CryptTV’s “The Look-See;” Ed Cunningham producer of “The King of Kong” and “Undefeated”; Wes Armstrong, alum of...
BUSINESS
Variety

Gillian Anderson Reveals Her One Condition to Return to ‘The X-Files’

Click here to read the full article. Gillian Anderson knows that “The X-Files” fans would love to see more of FBI agent Dana Scully. That doesn’t mean she’s interested in taking it on again. When she joined the original Fox series, which aired from 1993 to 2002, she was excited to take on the obscure role that was different from “pretty much everything else on television at the time,” says Anderson, who’s receiving Variety‘s Icon Award at CannesSeries. “I don’t think it was as clear-cut in my mind as being, ‘Oh, this is a feminist character,’” she told Variety‘s Manori Ravindran. “I...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

55K+
Followers
50K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy