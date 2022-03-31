Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin MS, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * From 7 AM CDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts up to 7 inches will likely lead to areas of flash flooding.

FRANKLIN PARISH, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO