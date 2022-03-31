ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams;...

alerts.weather.gov

NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania road reopens after 73 vehicle pile-up

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes have reopened after a pile-up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon outside Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N […]
TRAFFIC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 17:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western and northwestern West Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for southeastern Ohio...and western and northwestern West Virginia. Target Area: Mason The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Meigs County in southeastern Ohio Northern Gallia County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Jackson County in southeastern Ohio Southeastern Vinton County in southeastern Ohio Southwestern Athens County in southeastern Ohio North central Mason County in western West Virginia * Until 615 PM EDT. * At 526 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Hill, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Athens, Pomeroy, Oak Hill, Rio Grande, Albany, Rutland, Forked Run State Park, Mason, Tuppers Plains, Middleport, Chester, Hartford City, Vinton, Wilkesville, Adamsville, Stroud Run State Park, Dyesville, Darwin, Salem Center and Harrisonville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MASON COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Dauphin, Lebanon by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 17:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Dauphin; Lebanon A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHERN DAUPHIN...NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND AND SOUTHWESTERN LEBANON COUNTIES THROUGH 600 PM EDT At 535 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lemoyne, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation possible. Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Lower Allen, Hershey, Mechanicsburg, Middletown, Camp Hill, Palmyra, New Cumberland, Linglestown, Enola, Lemoyne, Colonial Park, Progress, Steelton, Paxtonia, Annville, Hummelstown, Rutherford, Skyline View and Lawnton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Adams, Allen, Auglaize, Brown, Butler, Champaign, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Allen; Auglaize; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Crawford; Darke; Defiance; Delaware; Erie; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Fulton; Greene; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Henry; Highland; Hocking; Huron; Knox; Licking; Logan; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Morrow; Ottawa; Paulding; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Putnam; Richland; Ross; Sandusky; Scioto; Seneca; Shelby; Union; Van Wert; Warren; Williams; Wood; Wyandot SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 66 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ALLEN AUGLAIZE BROWN BUTLER CHAMPAIGN CLARK CLERMONT CLINTON CRAWFORD DARKE DEFIANCE DELAWARE ERIE FAIRFIELD FAYETTE FRANKLIN FULTON GREENE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARDIN HENRY HIGHLAND HOCKING HURON KNOX LICKING LOGAN LUCAS MADISON MARION MERCER MIAMI MONTGOMERY MORROW OTTAWA PAULDING PICKAWAY PIKE PREBLE PUTNAM RICHLAND ROSS SANDUSKY SCIOTO SENECA SHELBY UNION VAN WERT WARREN WILLIAMS WOOD WYANDOT
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and Mississippi, including the following areas in southeast Arkansas, Ashley and Chicot. In northeast Louisiana, Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin LA, Madison LA, Morehouse, Richland, Tensas and West Carroll. In Mississippi, Adams, Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Franklin MS, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Jefferson, Lawrence, Leake, Leflore, Lincoln, Lowndes, Madison MS, Montgomery, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Simpson, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston and Yazoo. * From 7 AM CDT Tuesday through Tuesday evening * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with locally higher amounts up to 7 inches will likely lead to areas of flash flooding.
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clinton, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clinton; Dubuque; Jackson; Jones Moderate To Heavy Snow Continues Snow continues to move eastward across portions of far northeast Iowa and into northwest Illinois through midday. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow and slush covered roads north of Highway 30, especially secondary roads. The snow will diminish from west to east at Stockton and Mount Carroll Illinois after 1 PM CDT. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel in these areas through early afternoon. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 11:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM EDT for northern and northeastern Florida. Target Area: Bradford; Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Marion; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Bradford, northeastern Alachua, northeastern Marion, northwestern Putnam and southwestern Clay Counties through 1245 PM EDT At 1216 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Alachua to near Rochelle to near Orange Springs. Movement was northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gainesville, Interlachen, Keystone Heights, Melrose, Citra, Alachua, Hawthorne, University Of Florida, Florahome and Melrose Landing. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Aiken, Bamberg, Barnwell, Calhoun, Central Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 17:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Aiken; Bamberg; Barnwell; Calhoun; Central Orangeburg; Chesterfield; Clarendon; Edgefield; Fairfield; Kershaw; Lee; Lexington; McCormick; Newberry; Northern Lancaster; Northwestern Orangeburg; Richland; Saluda; Southeastern Orangeburg; Southern Lancaster; Sumter LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Southwest to West winds 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 to 30 knots expected. * WHERE...Portions of central South Carolina and east central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
PennLive.com

I-81 needs repairs after 80-vehicle pileup; Trader Joe’s opens today; more: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Get this and other free newsletters via email. High: 72; Low: 49. Thunderstorms. I-81 crash: The death toll in Monday’s snowy crash on I-81 has risen to six – and the number of vehicles involved is up to 80, investigators said. A section of the road where the crash occurred needs to be replaced, PennDOT says.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Marin Miller’s 33 points set Mirror Classic record

CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 15th annual Altoona Mirror Classic took place Friday evening at Mount Aloysius featuring teams compromised of the best athletes from Blair County and the best athletes from the rest of Central PA. The classic put the talent of the best boys and girls seniors on display. The girls game didn’t disappoint […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA

