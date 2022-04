Tornado Watch issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-16 11:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-16 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Dorchester STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF CHARLESTON, BERKELEY AND DORCHESTER COUNTIES At 1044 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Delemar Crossroads, or 11 miles south of Givhans Ferry State Park, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to penny sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of this storm include North Charleston, Summerville, Goose Creek, Hanahan, Ladson, I-26/I-526 Interchange, West Ashley and Ravenel. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

COLLETON COUNTY, SC ・ 16 DAYS AGO