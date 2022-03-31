Tornado Watch issued for Bertie, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Orange County in east central Florida * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 828 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oakland, or near Winter Garden, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Oakland around 830 PM EDT. Lake Apopka around 840 PM EDT. Ocoee around 850 PM EDT. Apopka around 900 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Paradise Heights. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 17 DAYS AGO