Bertie County, NC

Tornado Watch issued for Bertie, Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bertie; Gates; Hertford; Northampton TORNADO WATCH 88 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Clarke, Mobile, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 09:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clarke; Mobile; Washington TORNADO WATCH 50, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA CLARKE MOBILE WASHINGTON IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSISSIPPI GEORGE GREENE PERRY STONE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEAUMONT, CHATOM, GROVE HILL, JACKSON, LEAKESVILLE, LUCEDALE, MCLAIN, MILLRY, MOBILE, NEW AUGUSTA, PRICHARD, RICHTON, SARALAND, THOMASVILLE, TILLMANS CORNER, AND WIGGINS.
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northampton, Upper Bucks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northampton; Upper Bucks A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Hunterdon, northwestern Bucks and south central Northampton Counties through 830 PM EDT At 754 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Pleasant Valley, or 11 miles southeast of Allentown, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Quakertown, Hellertown, Tinicum, Ferndale, Frenchtown, Milford, Riegelsville, Pleasant Valley, Revere, Ottsville, Sergeantsville, Springtown, Erwinna and Richlandtown. This includes Interstate 78 in New Jersey near mile marker 15. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Severe weather outbreak set to slam the South

(Dallas, TX) -- A multi-day severe weather outbreak is set to slam the southern U.S. on the first Monday of Spring. The Storm Prediction Center says it will start later Monday with storms primarily in the eastern half of Texas. Tuesday could see the most wild weather in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and parts of the Florida panhandle. The storms will then move towards Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia on Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Grimes, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 21:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Colorado; Grimes; Madison; Washington Tornado Watch 54, previously in effect until 10 PM CDT this evening, is now in effect until 1 AM CDT Tuesday for the following areas In southeast Texas this watch includes 7 counties Austin Brazos Burleson Colorado Grimes Madison Washington This includes the cities of Bellville, Brenham, Bryan, Caldwell, College Station, Columbus, Eagle Lake, Madisonville, Navasota, Sealy, Somerville, and Weimar.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Graham; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Haywood; Henderson; Iredell; Lincoln; Macon; Madison; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park; Northern Jackson; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Southern Jackson; Swain; Transylvania; Union; Yancey RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR MUCH OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Greenville Mountains, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union SC, Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Madison, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Haywood, Buncombe, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Northern Jackson, Macon, Southern Jackson, Transylvania, Henderson, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, North Carolina Portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Caldwell Mountains, Greater Caldwell, Burke Mountains, Greater Burke, McDowell Mountains, Eastern McDowell, Rutherford Mountains, Greater Rutherford, Polk Mountains and Eastern Polk. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Generally has fallen below 10 percent each of the past two afternoons, and with such low humidity today, fuels should only get drier. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-15 20:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-15 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Orange The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Orange County in east central Florida * Until 900 PM EDT. * At 828 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Oakland, or near Winter Garden, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Oakland around 830 PM EDT. Lake Apopka around 840 PM EDT. Ocoee around 850 PM EDT. Apopka around 900 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Paradise Heights. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 18:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jefferson; Lafourche; Orleans; Plaquemines; St. Bernard; St. Charles; St. Tammany; Washington TORNADO WATCH 64 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE JEFFERSON LAFOURCHE ORLEANS PLAQUEMINES ST. BERNARD ST. CHARLES ST. TAMMANY WASHINGTON
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 22:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-23 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Henry; Houston TORNADO WATCH 65 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AUTAUGA BALDWIN BARBOUR BULLOCK BUTLER CHAMBERS CHILTON CLARKE CLAY COFFEE CONECUH COOSA COVINGTON CRENSHAW DALE DALLAS ELMORE ESCAMBIA GENEVA HENRY HOUSTON LEE LOWNDES MACON MOBILE MONROE MONTGOMERY PERRY PIKE RANDOLPH RUSSELL TALLADEGA TALLAPOOSA WASHINGTON WILCOX
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Pearl River, Walthall by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 06:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson; Pearl River; Walthall TORNADO WATCH 50 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 PARISHES IN SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA ST. TAMMANY WASHINGTON IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI HANCOCK HARRISON JACKSON PEARL RIVER WALTHALL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BAY ST. LOUIS, BOGALUSA, COVINGTON, CROSSROADS, DEXTER, DIAMONDHEAD, ENON, FRANKLINTON, GAUTIER, GULFPORT, LACOMBE, MANDEVILLE, MCNEIL, MOSS POINT, OCEAN SPRINGS, PASCAGOULA, PICAYUNE, SALEM, SLIDELL, ST. MARTIN, TYLERTOWN, AND WAVELAND.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Lafayette, St. Landry by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Evangeline; Lafayette; St. Landry; Vermilion TORNADO WATCH 60 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 PARISHES IN CENTRAL LOUISIANA AVOYELLES EVANGELINE ST. LANDRY IN SOUTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LAFAYETTE IN SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA ACADIA VERMILION THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABBEVILLE, BEAVER, BRANCH, BUNKIE, CHURCH POINT, COTTONPORT, CROWLEY, EFFIE, EUNICE, FORKED ISLAND, INTRACOASTAL CITY, KAPLAN, LAFAYETTE, LAWTELL, MAMOU, MANSURA, MARKSVILLE, MEAUX, OPELOUSAS, RAYNE, REDDELL, RICHARD, SIMMESPORT, ST. LANDRY, AND VILLE PLATTE.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Accomack, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 08:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Accomack; Northampton DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Dorchester, Worcester, Somerset and Wicomico Counties. In Virginia, Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Miller, Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 01:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Hempstead; Lafayette; Miller; Nevada TORNADO WATCH 56 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS COLUMBIA HEMPSTEAD LAFAYETTE MILLER NEVADA IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 PARISHES IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BOSSIER CADDO DE SOTO SABINE WEBSTER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA CASS CHEROKEE HARRISON MARION NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATLANTA, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, CARTHAGE, CENTER, HEMPHILL, HENDERSON, HOPE, HUGHES SPRINGS, JACKSONVILLE, JEFFERSON, LEWISVILLE, LINDEN, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MAGNOLIA, MANSFIELD, MANY, MARSHALL, MINDEN, NACOGDOCHES, PINELAND, PLEASANT HILL, PRESCOTT, QUEEN CITY, RUSK, SAN AUGUSTINE, SHREVEPORT, SPRINGHILL, STAMPS, STONEWALL, TEXARKANA, AND ZWOLLE.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Cleveland, Gaston by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 20:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alexander; Burke; Caldwell; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; Polk; Rutherford; Stokes; Surry; Wilkes; Yadkin TORNADO WATCH 69 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NC . NORTH CAROLINA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDER BURKE CALDWELL CATAWBA CLEVELAND GASTON IREDELL LINCOLN POLK RUTHERFORD STOKES SURRY WILKES YADKIN
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Amite, Franklin, Pike, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Amite; Franklin; Pike; Wilkinson TORNADO WATCH 49 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS AMITE FRANKLIN PIKE WILKINSON
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 14:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-23 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas TORNADO WATCH 67 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND ATHENS BELMONT CARROLL COLUMBIANA COSHOCTON GALLIA GUERNSEY HARRISON HOLMES JACKSON JEFFERSON LAWRENCE MAHONING MEIGS MONROE MORGAN MUSKINGUM NOBLE PERRY STARK TUSCARAWAS VINTON WASHINGTON WAYNE
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Highland by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 19:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Highland WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, resulting in storm total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. The highest accumulations will be on the western facing slopes of the Alleghenies. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In Virginia, Western Highland County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of steady snow showers is expected through the overnight with temperatures falling below freezing likely resulting in slippery travel conditions into Sunday morning.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Catahoula, Concordia, East Carroll, Franklin, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Catahoula; Concordia; East Carroll; Franklin; Madison; Richland; Tensas; West Carroll TORNADO WATCH 60 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 PARISHES IN NORTHEAST LOUISIANA CATAHOULA CONCORDIA EAST CARROLL FRANKLIN MADISON RICHLAND TENSAS WEST CARROLL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DELHI, EPPS, FERRIDAY, HARRISONBURG, JONESVILLE, LAKE PROVIDENCE, NEWELLTON, OAK GROVE, RAYVILLE, ST. JOSEPH, TALLULAH, VIDALIA, WATERPROOF, WEST FERRIDAY, AND WINNSBORO.
CATAHOULA PARISH, LA

