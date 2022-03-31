ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla crashes through fence, lands perched on edge of ambulance in San Diego

By Darleene Powells
 2 days ago

Three people were taken to the hospital after a Tesla somehow crashed through a fence and landed perched on the rear of an ambulance in the Kearny Mesa community of San Diego.

According to the San Diego Fire Department, three people who were inside the car were injured in the crash that happened about 10:20 a.m. in the 4800 block of Greencraig Lane, near Kaiser Permanente San Diego Medical Center.

The exact sequence of the events is not known, but the white Tesla appeared to have been in a business park parking lot when it went through a chainlink fence. It ended up with its front bumper perched precariously on the rear edge of an ambulance's roof.

San Diego Fire says it has a technical rescue at the scene working on removing the Tesla safely.

