Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alachua; Marion; Putnam A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALACHUA...NORTHEASTERN MARION AND SOUTHWESTERN PUTNAM COUNTIES At 121 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Orange Springs to 6 miles southwest of Lake Delancy, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Interlachen, Fort McCoy, Salt Springs, Lake Delancy, Fruitland, Orange Springs, Hog Valley, Johnson and Georgetown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0