Utah State

These Are The Richest Billionaires In Utah

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

In 2021, 660 billionaires were added to the worldwide roster. Interestingly enough, the United States is home to the most billionaires compared to any other country.

But how many of them live near you? Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires in every state . Here's what what they said about it:

The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are mostly concentrated within just a couple of industries: finance and investments, and technology. Other wealthy sectors include food and drink, fashion and retail, and media and entertainment. In order to determine who the most affluent Americans are, as well as how they reached their billionaire status, Stacker compiled a list of the richest billionaires that are residents of Utah, using data from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by net worth as of March 31.

Here's a look at the six billionaires in Utah :

1) Matthew Prince

  • Net worth: $4.5 billion (#669 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Park City, Utah
  • Source of wealth: Cybersecurity

2) Gail Miller

  • Net worth: $3.2 billion (#959 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah
  • Source of wealth: Car dealerships

3) Scott Watterson

  • Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,849 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Logan, Utah
  • Source of wealth: Fitness equipment

4) Ryan Smith

  • Net worth: $1.6 billion (#1,855 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Provo, Utah
  • Source of wealth: Cloud computing

5) Jared Smith

  • Net worth: $1.4 billion (#2,093 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Provo, Utah
  • Source of wealth: Cloud computing

6) Scott Smith

  • Net worth: $1.0 billion (#2,475 wealthiest in the world)
  • Residence: Provo, Utah
  • Source of wealth: Cloud computing

To read Stacker's full report, click here .

