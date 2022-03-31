ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toni Braxton Opens Up About Her Sister Traci’s Death, Family Reportedly Thinks Traci’s Husband & Team Are ‘Exploiting’ Her Passing

By Shannon Dawson
Bossip
 2 days ago

On March 29, Toni Braxton made an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show where she opened up about the tragic passing of her sister, Traci Braxton. Tuesday was the first time that the “Breath Again” crooner had spoken since losing her younger sister to Esophageal Cancer nearly two weeks ago.

Source: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for WE tv / Getty

Toni Speaks On Her Sister Traci’s Passing

“I wake up every morning and I go, ‘Did I dream it? Did I dream it?’ and I have to remind myself, ‘No, she’s gone, but she’s been here with us for 50 years,'” Braxton shared of how she was coping with Traci’s death. “So, I try to relish in that moment and try to smile about it and just be grateful for the time you have and you have to always remember to be kind to one another.”

The 54-year-old R&B icon held back tears as she began to detail Traci’s final moments.

“Her son was there, her husband was there, everyone was there. Her best friends were there,” Braxton said of the day her sister died. “She had so much love. The hospice nurses were incredible. You never think that it’s going to happen to you and your family. So you have to remind yourself to enjoy the moments, be happy.”

Leading up to the singer’s passing, Braxton shared that her sister had “a tough year” as she underwent treatment for the aggressive cancer.

“She was optimistic. She was hopeful that she was going to get better. Actually, she had a lot more time than they initially said,” the “Don’t Break My Heart” hitmaker told viewers. “She had another six months that she was with us, so we got to savor that moment with her… we got to see her take her last breath.”

Braxton, who is currently working on the production of her new Lifetime film, “Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For,” said she dedicated the forthcoming project to her late sister, noting how Traci would often help her to develop ideas for her character in the movie.

”I would talk to her [Traci] every day a couple of times a day. I was filming in Canada. And I would ask her about my character and talk to her about Hollis and read my lines with her…when I look at this project I think of her with a smile on my face.”
Source: David Livingston / Getty

Tensions are stirring between The Braxton Family and Traci’s husband over funeral arrangements

Now, it appears as though there may be trouble stirring between the Braxton family and Traci’s husband Kevin Surratt.

Source: Shannon Finney / Getty

Details of the On Earth crooner’s memorial service were published to her Instagram page on Wednesday, inviting friends, family, and fans to attend the late singer’s memorial viewing on March 31. The caption explained that there would be limited seating at the service and offered a zoom link for those who could not attend to tune in and pay their respects to Traci.

The late R&B star’s management team and husband reportedly authorized the move, but The Braxton Family allegedly claimed that this violated the star’s final wishes.

“Traci did not want a funeral or wake,” an insider close to the family told Page Six . “She did not want people looking all over her body. She specifically requested to be immediately cremated…There was a Zoom meeting that made it clear about what she wanted, and now her husband is trying to cash in on her name.”

According to the publication, last week, Surratt held a private funeral for family members, but none of Traci’s sisters and neither one of her parents attended. The publication noted that The Braxton Sisters’ father, Michael Conrad Braxton was angry about Surratt’s decision to move forward with holding a service for Traci, reportedly without their consent.

“He was so upset that he wasn’t on the list. Someone from the church recognized him and let him in and he had to sit in the fourth row,” the confidante explained. “Michael was not allowed “to speak or say any words about his daughter.”

After the news made headlines, Surratt issued a statement to Page Six , defending his decision.

“I was with my wife..more than anybody in this world. I know my wife, and when she got cancer, we really started to communicate about funeral plans I was still trying to find treatments for her and I went to every single one of her doctor appointments throughout our entire marriage,” the grieving husband explained. “That’s how we were, and now they’re treating me like a [deadbeat] husband.”

Surratt said Traci “wanted a viewing and one memorial service in conjunction with her management, PR and other members to come together and celebrate her.”

Overall, the reality TV star, who had been married to Traci for over 25 years shared that he was hurt by the family’s assumptions.

“None of it is true,” he clarified, before adding:

“I was meeting her wishes. Traci made our son the executor of her estate because she knew [her family] wouldn’t come after him. They’d come after me…She wouldn’t like it [the family drama]. She fought til the end. I’m just praying that it gets right.”

Braxton mentioned that her family will hold a special tribute for Traci on April 2, which would have been her 51st birthday. Surratt told Page Six he wasn’t invited.

Wow.. this is a lot. We hope both parties can come together for the sake of Traci.

Comments / 24

MAMA DUKES
1d ago

The Braxton family loves DRAMA, as we witnessed on TV, they didn’t treat Traci nice, constantly berating her, but she stood her ground. Perhaps, if they mind their business, they would have successful relationships, maybe get a husband. Traci’s father does not act like a Minister, and acts very immature among other things. Toni, and the family should be ashamed of themselves for the way they’re acting, that’s Traci’s HUSBAND, and she seemed happy with him, all relationships have their ups and downs. The Mother seems to be the leader of confusion, they all need to focus on SELF and leave Traci’s husband & son ALONE!!

Reply(4)
28
OurWorldataGlance
1d ago

Wow. This is sad to hear that the husband and Traci's family aren't getting along about funeral arrangements. I'm sure the tension between him and the sisters and mother is much more than funeral arrangements. It's years of resentment about other things and now her funeral. With him being her husband I believe that by law he has the right to bury her as he wishes. Hopefully, soon they all will make amends in this matter.

Reply
17
Brabbit320
17h ago

They need to leave Traci’s husband alone. It was his wife, he’s in charge. The sisters always want to get involved. There should be peace during this time.

Reply
11
