ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

Silvercreek Restaurant’s new Gnocchi dish

WCIA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re featuring our new Gnocchi dish, and we’ll be talking about our news...

www.wcia.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Once Closed Will Re-Open This Month

A long time favorite restaurant is returning.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. A popular restaurant has managed to stave off permanent closure and will be opening its doors to the public later this month. Anita’s Street Market, a popular destination for Tucson residents looking for freshly made tortillas, salsas as well as breakfast and lunch, closed down shop in December. At the time, it looked like it would be forced to remain closed, but after a brush with death, the restaurant will officially return to serving customers.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
5 On Your Side

Family-run restaurant closing on South Grand after nearly 40 years

ST. LOUIS — A fixture on South Grand will close its doors and usher in new changes after nearly 40 years. Café Natasha owner Hamishe Bahrami announced Tuesday she’s stepping down and will retire at the end of April. Between now and then, the St. Louis community is welcome to dine in and enjoy the Persian stews and kabobs they’ve been serving up for decades.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Urbana, IL
Urbana, IL
Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Urbana, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
FOX59

Indy bakery among ’32 Best Donut Shops in America’

There’s not much of a sweeter way to start your day than a fresh box of donuts, and one Indy institution has some of the country’s best, according to a new list. Food and dining site Thrillist has compiled a list of the 32 Best Donut Shops in America. Among the list is Long’s Bakery […]
SOUTHPORT, IN
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
Maui News

Longtime local steak house shuts off grills for good

LAHAINA — When Martha Haleakala walks through the quiet dining room of the shuttered steak house, she sees 30 years’ worth of memories — the teppanyaki grills where local families celebrated their birthdays, the soda gun behind the bar where her granddaughter and friends used to drink straight from the nozzle.
LAHAINA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gnocchi#Ukraine#Food Drink#Silvercreek Restaurant#Wcia#Modern American
Ledger-Enquirer

McDonald’s Brings Back a Huge Customer Favorite

Unlike many fast-food chains, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has a relatively limited lineup of limited-time-offers (LTOs). It has the Shamrock Shake, which comes back every year for Saint Patrick's Day, and the McLobster, which it releases some years selectively in the northeast. It also has the McRib,...
RESTAURANTS
WSET

Restaurant shuts down after customers were rude to staff

Milwaukee, WI. (WISN/CNN Newsource) — A bold move to send a message - a Wisconsin restaurant closed its doors for a day after customers were rude to the staff. At Skinny Vic's Diner and Coffee Stop, it was hard to steal five minutes with owner Vicki Lehnerz. "Every day...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Running To Grab This Sectional Sofa

Costco may be a one-stop shop for grocery items, including those best-selling $5 rotisserie chickens and the retailer's most popular item: toilet paper. But Costco is so much more than just bulk groceries. You can also buy tires, get an eye exam, shop for life insurance, and even book that Hawaiian vacation you've always been dreaming about.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

Disneyland Restaurant Closing Indefinitely

Another Disney attraction is shutting its doors, at least for a little while. Blue Bayou, the popular restaurant located in Disneyland's New Orleans Square inside the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, will be closing "indefinitely" beginning in April. According to a notice on the official Disneyland Resort website, "Blue Bayou will be closed for refurbishment beginning April 21, 2022. Please check back here for updates." Disney did not disclose how long the closure would last.
RESTAURANTS
KISS 106

$80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri Left With Everything Inside

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
BRANSON WEST, MO
103GBF

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Restaurant Bill In Indiana

You can't pay your tab at the restaurant. Here are some things that might happen in that situation. I can remember going out to eat with my parents as a kid and when the server would bring us the bill, my dad would pass it off to me. I would stare at him baffled because he knew that I didn't have any money. That's when he would throw out that line that we all have heard our parents throughout that old cliche: "I guess you're going to have to go in the back and wash dishes then!"
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy