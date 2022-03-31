ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calaveras County, CA

Update: HWY 49 Pile-Up In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
 1 day ago

Update at 3:40 p.m.: The CHP reports that tow crews have removed three vehicles involved in a pile-up on Highway 49 in San Andreas that were blocking the roadway. Officers had been directing traffic for about a half-hour. The CHP...

