Channel 9′s Joe Bruno sits down with James Mitchell, running for Charlotte city council at-large

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 1 day ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As Channel 9 sits down with each candidate running for Charlotte city council at-large, reporter Joe Bruno spoke with James Mitchell Thursday.

Mitchell was a council member who left last year to take on a new role -- president of RJ Leeper, a construction company in uptown.

He left that position after six months, but still owns 25% of the company.

If you own at least 10% of a company as an elected official, you have to forgo city contracts. That means if Mitchell is elected, his construction company could have to give up a major project at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

>> In the video at the top of the page, Bruno asked why he is running, given the stakes.

