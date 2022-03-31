ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas tax holiday not off table, White House says

By Robert Schroeder
 2 days ago
A gasoline

tax holiday remains an option under consideration as the Biden administration seeks to give Americans relief from high prices, a White House spokeswoman said Thursday. "The president is not taking anything off the table at this stage," White House communications director Kate Bedingfield told reporters. Earlier Thursday, Biden announced the U.S. would release 1 million barrels of oil per day for the next six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, or more than 180 million barrels in total. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, meanwhile, has sounded a skeptical note about the effectiveness of such a holiday.

