ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

House passes bill to cap cost of insulin at $35 a month

By Samantha Manning, CMG Washington News Bureau
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kf2ld_0evor4M800
Walmart launching low-cost, private-label insulin

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House passed a bill capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month in a move that could impact diabetics around the country.

“There is no time off when you live with diabetes,” said Rep. Lucy McBath (D-GA).

McBath, Rep. Daniel Kildee (D-MI) and Rep. Joseph Morelle (D-NY), co-sponsored the Affordable Insulin Now Act in the House.

“Why is it that a child born with this disease must spend around $6,000 a year for life on a drug that has been around for over a century?” said McBath.

Supporters of the measure said it will help prevent diabetics from having to make the difficult choice between buying life-saving medicine and paying the bills.

“Americans are paying more than ten times the price of insulin as people in other high-income countries,” said Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ).

But opponents argued the government shouldn’t dictate prices for the private sector.

Republicans pointed to concerns over insurance companies charging people more for other critical needs if the bill becomes law.

“We don’t know how other drug costs are going to be impacted through this legislation,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA). “They’re going to pass those costs to patients in the form of higher out of pocket costs for other drugs or higher premiums.”

With the measure passed in the House, eyes now turn to the Senate.

As co-Chairs of the Senate Diabetes Caucus, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) are leading bipartisan negotiations on a similar proposal in the Senate.

In a joint statement, Shaheen and Collins said: “Access to insulin is a matter of life or death for many people living with diabetes – cost should never be a barrier for those whose lives literally depend on affording this medication. Negotiations are ongoing, but there is a bipartisan determination to present policy proposals that both cap out-of-pocket costs and address soaring insulin prices that for too long have forced some Americans to ration their supplies. That’s unacceptable and it’s time we put an end to it.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
iheart.com

Senator Asks House To "Lighten Up" And Pass Bill

A push to make Daylight Saving Time permanent Time is closer to becoming law. The Senate approved it yesterday and now it's up to the House. The measure would end the practice of setting clocks back one hour in the fall and forward one hour in the spring. That just happened for most of the nation as millions lost an hour of sleep over the weekend.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Detroit News

Many Medicaid recipients could lose coverage as pandemic ends

Most of the nation will rejoice when the Biden administration lifts the public health emergency that has been in force since March 2020. But when that moment comes — probably this summer, absent another surge — it could put many millions of adults and children currently on Medicaid at risk of losing health care coverage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Americans may struggle as emergency SNAP benefits end- these bills could help

Emergency food stamps were provided on top of SNAP benefits during the pandemic, but that is ending. This could leave Americans struggling, but these bills offer hope. Ending the emergency benefits may put some Americans in a tight spot. Especially being that inflation has reached almost 8%. US Mayors are urging for several bills to be passed in order to help the SNAP recipients. Click here to read more.
U.S. POLITICS
KIFI Local News 8

Bill changing voting laws passes House

The House of Representatives passed a bill that would make several changes to the states voting laws including voter ID requirements and what documentation is required to register. The post Bill changing voting laws passes House appeared first on Local News 8.
BOISE, ID
FingerLakes1.com

Medicaid: Income requirements for the program

Medicaid is designed to help Americans considered low income afford healthcare. Requirements differ between states. The Affordable Care Act increased the income requirements in order to make Medicaid more available to Americans. While this was a good thing, over 28 million Americans still did not have healthcare in 2020. 12...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insulin#Bills#Drugs#House#Americans#Republicans
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
thecentersquare.com

Sununu calls for release of rental assistance money

(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is urging the Biden administration to release more rental assistance money, saying the state's projected allocation was cut in half by an "unfair" change in the federal program's rules. Earlier this month the Treasury Department began distributing the latest round...
HOUSE RENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Senate
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

House passes bill banning discrimination on hair

WASHINGTON (AP) — Black people who wear hairstyles like Afros, cornrows or tightly coiled twists should not face bias in society, school and the workplace, the U.S. House said Friday in voting to make it explicit that such discrimination is a violation of federal civil rights law. “There are folks in this society who think […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Denver

Committee Passes Colorado Bill Expected To Cap Rent Increases On Mobile Homes

DENVER (CBS4) – On Wednesday, the House Transportation and Local Government committee considered and passed HB22-1287, which would implement Colorado’s first statewide regulation of rent prices. For mobile home residents, rent could only increase at the rate of inflation or three percent per year, whichever is higher. (credit: CBS) Testimony lasted more than four hours, with passionate discussion on both sides. Advocates say the bill will give residents a fighting chance to stay housed. “We’re not asking for the moon, sun, and stars; we’re asking for some foreseeability,” said current mobile homeowner Rosemary Zapor. For Zapor, the bill would bring relief amid rising home...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
60K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy