Natrona County, WY

Wyoming missing persons database lists 11 cases originating in 2022, including five out of Natrona County

By Brendan LaChance
oilcity.news
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)’s missing persons database for the state includes information on 79 total cases dating back to 1974. As of Thursday, 11 of the cases listed in the missing persons database are from 2022, including four cases involving people last seen in March....

oilcity.news

WWMT

1 killed outside Wyoming Walmart, suspect arrested

WYOMING, Mich. — A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart in the city of Wyoming Monday evening, police said. Officers responded to the Walmart at 355 54th Street SW at about 5:24 p.m., said the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Upon arrival, they found a 29-year-old man who was shot. Despite efforts to revive him, he died at the scene.
WYOMING, MI
The Guardian

Are women’s bodies private property? In Idaho, apparently they are

If there was any doubt that Roe v Wade has been nullified, Idaho’s governor, Brad Little, put an end to it on Wednesday, when he signed SB1309, known officially as the Fetal Heartbeat Preborn Child Protection Act, into law. Like Texas’ SB8, Idaho’s new law bans all abortions after six weeks’ gestational age, in plain violation of Roe. But like SB8, the law may well be able to go into effect as scheduled next month, because it is enforced not through state action, but through private lawsuits.
POLITICS
deseret.com

Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming. Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.
CHEYENNE, WY
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
KHQ Right Now

Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
OutThere Colorado

Hiker dies in Colorado wildlife area

A person died over the weekend in Colorado while hiking in Fremont County's Beaver Creek State Wildlife Area. Fremont County Search and Rescue was called into the field around 4 PM on Sunday to assist two hikers. One of the hikers was reportedly in medical distress at the time of the call for help. The hikers made the call about three miles in on the Powerline Trail Loop.
COLORADO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Southern Idaho Has One of the Top 20 Deadliest United States Intersections

It seems like we are constantly reporting on vehicular accidents around Idaho. Some days the news makes me want to stay home so I don’t have to drive. It’s a blessing that out of all the car crashes each year, only a few hundred are fatal accidents. But there are still hundreds of people killed in car crashes each year on Idaho roads and the most deadly of those roads is here in Southern Idaho.
JEROME, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local women facing felony charges for attacking law enforcement officers in separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a...
POCATELLO, ID
104.7 KISS FM

Offensive Wyoming Town Names

We should change the name of Devil's Tower, we are told. Because it offends the people who's ancestors where here before our ancestors were here. But what about the people who were here before them? Were they offended by the name that the new "natives" named it?. Native tribes fought...
WYOMING STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Bones Found in Idaho County River Confirmed to be Missing Person

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Human bone fragments found in 2020 in an Idaho County river have been confirmed to be that of a person who went missing in 2018 when a car plunged into the water. The Idaho County Sheriff's Office said the bone fragments sent in September of 2020 to the Idaho State Police Laboratory for DNA testing were confirmed on March 17, to be those of Jessie Ferrieri. According to the sheriff's office, in May of 2018, Ferrieri was in a vehicle with five other people when it went off the roadway into the Selway River in a remote area near the Paradise Guard Station. Only two people were able to make it out of the river, two others were recovered in the following days. Jessie, 21, and his bother, Raymond, 25, both of New York, were unaccounted for and could not be found. In August of 2020 bone fragments were found near the Shearer airstrip in the backcountry. The sheriff's office responded several day later to search the area in hopes of located more human remains but, nothing was found. Then in September 2020 caretakers of the Selway Lodge Reported finding more possible human bone fragments, those were then sent off to the lab. "ICSO also asks for the public’s assistance as they begin recreating on the upper Selway River this year. If any unusual bones are found, please secure those items and immediately notify ICSO or Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke," wrote the Idaho County Sheriff's Office in a statement. The sheriff's office extended their condolences to the Ferrieri family who have were notified of the DNA confirmation.
IDAHO COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
thecheyennepost.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol Arrests Two After High Speed Chase

Two Wyoming residents are in custody following a pursuit on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. The pursuit started shortly after 4:32 p.m. after Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) Troopers were notified of a vehicle headed south on Interstate 25 with an occupant who had an active warrant for kidnapping. A WHP Trooper located the car on US 26 west of Guernsey, Wyoming. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield.
GUERNSEY, WY

