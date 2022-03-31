ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Vote for Play of the Week: March 31

WHEC TV-10
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is the News10NBC Play...

www.whec.com

WHEC TV-10

RPD: Woman attacked with a blunt object near Edgerton Rec Center

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – Rochester police said a woman was attacked using a blunt object at Edgerton Rec Center on Wednesday. The attack happened just before 11:15 p.m. RPD got a call for a woman shot and they found the victim in her 30s with an injury. Police said the woman wasn’t shot, but instead, she was attacked with an object and is expected to recover.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Park Avenue Festival officially canceled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Park Avenue Festival is officially canceled. Park Avenue Merchants made the announcement on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon:. "It is with heavy hearts that we inform you there will not be a Park Avenue Summer Arts Festival this year!. "We have worked hard to...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Canal Clean Sweep seeks community help

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The 17th annual Canal Clean Sweep will be held across the New York State Canal System and Canalway Trail. The non-profit organization Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the New York State Canal Corporation, is looking for volunteers. Clean Sweep is scheduled to coincide...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

More long-time Rochester businesses announce closures, trimmed hours

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Times continue to toughen for small business owners as they deal with rising prices and staffing shortages. News10NBC talked with two business owners. One managing to stay afloat, while the other shuts down for good. Business owners have been riding out the storm, doing more...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Security breach at Rochester airport

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — There was a security breach at the airport Sunday afternoon, temporarily shutting it down and causing a crisis. The administration at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport reported that someone who didn't have a ticket was dropping off a relative for an outgoing flight.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Monroe County seeing spike in COVID cases

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Monroe County is experiencing a new spike in COVID cases. The county is reporting 352 new cases today (including 261 home tests). The 7 day average is 191 cases per day. In a joint statement, County Executive Adam Bello and Commission of Pulic Health Dr. Michael...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Optimax Systems expanding in Wayne County

ONTARIO, N.Y. (WHEC) — A high-precision optics manufacturer's expansion is expected to bring new jobs to Wayne County. Optimax Systems is expanding its operations in the Town of Ontario again. Optimax will invest $20 million to attach a 36,000 square foot addition to its existing facility. The company plans...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WHEC TV-10

Fairleigh Dickinson bowler ready for homecoming in Rochester

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WHEC) — When Cameron Spring chose to move from Allegany, New York to Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey, she wanted to compete for a championship. The Knights have two NCAA women’s bowling titles in their history. This year, they’re back in the tournament, which...
ROCHESTER, NY
Troy Record

Lansingburgh celebrates Baez and Lyman’s college decisions

TROY, NY — Andrew Lyman and Gabe Baez have officially made their college decisions. The Lansingburgh Football players will be playing at the Division III level in the fall. Baez will continue his football career at the Liberty League’s own University of Rochester and Lyman will be moving on to Alfred University.
TROY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Power Outages: Only a few dozen still without power

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Gas & Electric is reporting only a handful of customers without power Thursday afternoon. As of 5:30 p.m. 64 customers in Irondequoit and Penfield are affected. At one point, nearly 2000 had lost power, mostly in the Town of Greece.
ROCHESTER, NY

