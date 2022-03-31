Vote for Play of the Week: March 31

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – Rochester police said a woman was attacked using a blunt object at Edgerton Rec Center on Wednesday. The attack happened just before 11:15 p.m. RPD got a call for a woman shot and they found the victim in her 30s with an injury. Police said the woman wasn’t shot, but instead, she was attacked with an object and is expected to recover.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO