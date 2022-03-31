ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID AIN’T OVER: GOVERNOR MURPHY GETS CORONAVIRUS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronavirus is not quite over. Governor Murphy’s office announced Thursday...

bloomberglaw.com

Putin’s Threat to Seize U.S. Investments Could Be Costly—to Russia

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
ECONOMY
Axios Charlotte

The worst may be behind us — but COVID isn’t over

If it feels like we’ve turned another corner with the pandemic, it’s because in many ways, we have. Testing demand is down, the weather is getting nicer, there’s less community spread, masks have largely come off and fewer people are being hospitalized. “We can have some hope that the worst is behind us — but […] The post The worst may be behind us — but COVID isn’t over appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Biden talks with Zelenskyy; U.S. official says Putin believes his military misled him

CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis tells "Red and Blue" about President Biden's call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, as well as intelligence that Russian President Putin apparently believes his military has misled him. USA Today White House reporter Rebecca Morin talks about the Title 42 immigration measure being set to end in May and the lack of action on cancelling college loan debt.
POTUS
PUBLIC HEALTH

