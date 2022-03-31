COVID AIN’T OVER: GOVERNOR MURPHY GETS CORONAVIRUS

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
EMERGENCY allotments continue to end for millions of SNAP recipients but several states will still provide money through April. SNAP households have come to rely on emergency allotments (EA) that provided the maximum benefit per household size. Regardless of the size, households have been able to get the maximum payments...
When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
China is reportedly eyeing up the prospect of high-speed “doomsday trains” capable of zooming around the country with high-powered missiles onboard. The idea is to use a high-speed railway to carry intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), keeping them constantly on the go to avoid enemy detection. The so-called “doomsday trains” could even be used as a platform to launch the missiles, using highly reinforced railway tracks and foundations to absorb the deep shock of the blast. In theory, these ICBMs could be loaded with nuclear warheads.
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, businesses from around the world have suspended operations in Russia. In retaliation, the Kremlin has threatened to seize assets belonging to foreign investors in Russia. And while Russia may be able to quickly pass legislation that provides legal cover for such a move, international law will make any seizure, permanent or temporary, far more expensive and complicated than Putin and his advisers may imagine.
For the first time in two years, it seems we finally have a chance at a summer with fewer COVID restrictions. However, on Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci warns not to be too optimistic. The White House chief medical adviser cautioned that there may be a reinstatement of previous COVID restrictions across the country.
If it feels like we’ve turned another corner with the pandemic, it’s because in many ways, we have. Testing demand is down, the weather is getting nicer, there’s less community spread, masks have largely come off and fewer people are being hospitalized. “We can have some hope that the worst is behind us — but […]
CBS News intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis tells "Red and Blue" about President Biden's call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, as well as intelligence that Russian President Putin apparently believes his military has misled him. USA Today White House reporter Rebecca Morin talks about the Title 42 immigration measure being set to end in May and the lack of action on cancelling college loan debt.
(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “asymptomatic and feeling well,” his office said Thursday afternoon. Murphy, a Democrat, on Thursday took a rapid antigen test “as part of a regularly-scheduled testing regime,” Communications Director Mahen Gunaratna said in a statement. After it returned positive, the governor took a PCR test, which was also positive.
