Video Games

An Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Might Be On The Way

By Nadeem Sarwar
 2 days ago
Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch a family plan for its popular Xbox Games Pass subscription service. As per a report from Windows Central, the company is moving ahead with plans for a product called Xbox Game Pass Family Plan that might be launched at some point in 2022. For now,...

SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Users May Be Getting Some Big Free Games in April

PlayStation Plus subscribers may get some big free games for April 2022. Sony has yet to announce April's free PS Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 are getting, and this won't change until closer to the end of the month. That said, in the meantime, two games, in particular, look potentially poised to be included in April's lineup due to their respective April 5 release dates. April 5 is the first Tuesday of the month. The first Tuesday of every month is when PlayStation Plus free games are released. And with the rise of Sony securing day-one releases for both PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, games that meet the criteria above always have a higher chance of being included with PlayStation Plus. For April 2022, these games include MLB The Show 22 and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.
MLB
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Game Pass Just Added A Major Bonus Subscription For Users

From now (24 March) until 31 March, the big boys at Microsoft have blessed us with a new perk to go along with our Game Pass Ultimate subscription. Fans of delicious superhero action will be able to get their fill over the next three months as the top end Game Pass subscription now comes with a couple of months of Marvel Unlimited for free. The comic book subscription service boasts over 30,000 comics from the superhero creating giants, including new issues which come out each week.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Netflix is getting three more mobile games, including its first FPS

Netflix has announced three more mobile games that you’ll soon be able to play on iOS or Android with a subscription to the streaming service, including the first FPS that’s available as part of its lineup. This Is A True Story is an educational role-playing game created to...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Surprised With Bonus Free Game

Xbox Live Gold subscribers have been surprised with a bonus free game for the month of March. In addition to the four games that comprise March's Games With Gold lineup, Xbox Live Gold subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X can download a bonus Xbox 360 game for free. That said, if you've been a subscriber for a while, you may already have it, as it's been made free via the subscription service, at least, a few times. That's right, Port Royale 3 -- normally $20 -- is once again free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GameStop Announces New In-Store Xbox Series X Restock

GameStop has confirmed that gamers will get the chance to buy an Xbox Series X this week. The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 have been in notoriously short supply since releasing in 2020, largely due to supply chain issues. When the consoles do go in stock, scalpers usually manage to take a large chunk of the supply away and sell them at an upcharge, leaving a lot of consoles to collect dust on sites like eBay. Nonetheless, the platform holders are doing their best to circumvent this by teaming up with retailers for in-store restocks and it looks like fans can expect one rather soon.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Minecraft accidentally adds Xbox Series X feature early

After rolling out a Minecraft Preview build that allowed Xbox Series X|S players to enable ray tracing in the game, Microsoft has announced the feature was included as a mistake and removed its support. Players could enable the next-gen feature by downloading the Minecraft Preview build – a test version...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

New PlayStation Plus subscription tiers announced to launch this summer

PlayStation Plus is getting a revamp this summer, folding in PlayStation Now to create one subscription service available in multiple tiers. Starting in June, PS Now will be discontinued and PS Plus will have three different options, with the base tier — PS Plus Essential — remaining exactly the same. That means online play, at least two free games every month, cloud save storage and game discounts for £6.99/month or £49.99/year RRP ($9.99/month or $59.99/year in the US).
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Sony reveals PlayStation Plus, a tiered competitor to Xbox Game Pass

In the past few months, we've heard many rumors about Sony rolling out a new service to compete with Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass. Now, Sony has finally unveiled the new PlayStation Plus, and while it's definitely an improvement on the last one, it lacks many of the features that you would expect from a Sony-branded Game Pass competitor.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

New Xbox Games with Gold for April 2022 announced

Major Nelson and Microsoft have confirmed the new Xbox Games with Gold that will be made available next month during April 2022 the lineup includes Another Sight, and platform puzzler Hue. Xbox Backward Compatibility additions include the ability to test your intergalactic tycoon skills in Outpost Kaloki X, and racing skills in MX vs ATV Alive.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Xbox Game Pass March update brings ‘Weird West’, ‘Shredders’ and more

The March Xbox Game Pass additions have been confirmed, with titles such as Crusader Kings 3, Shredders, and Weird West all making their way to the service this month. As detailed in a blog shared by Xbox today (March 15), Xbox Game Pass users will be able to play an additional eight games via the subscription-based service in March.
NFL
dbltap.com

Games Arriving on Xbox Game Pass in Mid March Update

Curious about what games are arriving on Xbox Game Pass in the Mid March Update? We've got you covered. With the recent post by Microsoft, we've put together a list of everything coming to the Xbox Game pass in the Mid March Update. Games Arriving on Xbox Game Pass in...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Sony’s new PlayStation Plus makes retro games an expensive option

Sony has just announced its new PlayStation Plus subscription tiers, which will be available later this year, and with the new “Extra” and “Premium” levels, you’ll get access to back catalogs of many PlayStation games. However, if you want to play classic PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games, you’ll have to pay for “Premium,” the most expensive option, meaning that Sony is joining Nintendo in putting some of its older games behind its highest-cost subscription.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Don't Believe These Verizon Spam Messages

If you own a mobile phone in the U.S., chances are high you are used to receiving a ton of spam messages. A recent report estimates that 9 billion spam texts were sent in February 2022 in the U.S. alone, making it evident these unwanted messages are a big business. And while most smartphone users choose to ignore these texts and bulk delete them, often shrugging them off as minor annoyances, the people behind the messages are increasingly using smarter techniques to elicit a response and potentially defraud you.
TECHNOLOGY
SlashGear

SlashGear

