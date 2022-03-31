ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Annual Black public administrators conference draws hundreds to Grand Rapids

By Luke Laster
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCui7_0evontQ400

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Prism of Possibility: That’s the title of this year’s National Forum for Black Public Administrators Annual Conference.

Jordoun Eatman, the president of the NFBPA’s West Michigan chapter, said the event was two years in the making.

“We transformed DeVos Place,” Eatmon said at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Thursday morning, the day the conference started. “We really had hands-on-desk cooperation with multiple different entities.”

The event aims to provide networking opportunities among public administrators, students, leaders in education and more. Eatman tells News 8 there were approximately 700 people involved in this conference and around 1,500 active members of NFBPA.

This is the first time Grand Rapids has hosted the event.

“Why not Grand Rapids?” Eatmon said.

“We talk about, we are the change, we talk about we are the centers of that change, and so this is a prime example of again, how we are shifting that narrative to make this not only talking about a welcoming space, but actually putting in the work to make it happen,” he continued.

The conference runs through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 2

Related
Mix 95.7FM

These Are The Worst Rated Restaurants In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids has some incredible places to enjoy a meal. One of my favorite places is Cherie Inn, this is my go-to brunch spot. I also love the tacos at El Globo. While Grand Rapids has some amazing places to eat, it also has some places that people will never step foot into again from their experiences at them. Top-Rated Online has a list of the best/worst-reviewed restaurants in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Grand Rapids Public Museum is now a ‘Museum for All’ with $2 admission for low-income families!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at the Grand Rapids Public Museum have recently joined the ‘Museums for All’ Access Program with hopes of reaching more families. By being a part of ‘Museums for All,’ Grand Rapids Public Museum will be able to help support those in our community that are receiving food assistance by offering them reduced admission. Families receiving these benefits will present their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card and receive a minimal fee of $2 per person, up to four people.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

A Look Back at Grand Rapids History — From A to Z

Let's take a fun and interesting look back at Grand Rapids history -- from A to Z!. Who were the movers and shakers that make Grand Rapids the city it is today?. A look back at what the city of Grand Rapids looked like sometime in the 1920s. The pictures come from a film called "Grand Rapids Gateway to the Playground of a Nation and the Furniture Capital of America". The film was used to get businesses and organizations to have their conventions in the city of Grand Rapids, MI.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Grand Rapids, MI
Government
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House in the Northern Michigan Wilderness

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It seems that more and more houses, trailers, mobile homes – basically, any type of dwelling – are being just plain abandoned. Old deserted homesteads...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Racism#Nfbpa#Nexstar Media Inc
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Inside the Deserted House of the ‘Cat Lady’, Saginaw

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property without consent or permission. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most talked-about and legendary homes in all of Saginaw was that of The Cat Lady. The house itself is a...
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
My Magic GR

Remembering Rosie’s Diner

MARCH 29, 2022 UPDATE: The three diner cars still remain on the property on 14 Mile Road in Rockford. Their condition continues to worsen. There is now a gray tarp draped over the main dining car. Slowly, these buildings are becoming the "Witmark building" of Rockford. There was a time...
ROCKFORD, MI
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo’s Mall History: What Does It Mean For Crossroads?

What many people may not know about the Kalamazoo/Portage area is the fact that we were on our way to becoming the Mall capital of Michigan. During the 80’s Kalamazoo had a minimum of 4 malls. Today, there is only one, excluding the outdoor mall. Is the Crossroads Mall going to be the exception, or will it too join these abandoned and demolished malls of Kalamazoo’s past? Let's take a look back at some that weren't able to stand the test of time:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy