Annual Black public administrators conference draws hundreds to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Prism of Possibility: That’s the title of this year’s National Forum for Black Public Administrators Annual Conference.

Jordoun Eatman, the president of the NFBPA’s West Michigan chapter, said the event was two years in the making.

“We transformed DeVos Place,” Eatmon said at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Thursday morning, the day the conference started. “We really had hands-on-desk cooperation with multiple different entities.”

The event aims to provide networking opportunities among public administrators, students, leaders in education and more. Eatman tells News 8 there were approximately 700 people involved in this conference and around 1,500 active members of NFBPA.

This is the first time Grand Rapids has hosted the event.

“Why not Grand Rapids?” Eatmon said.

“We talk about, we are the change, we talk about we are the centers of that change, and so this is a prime example of again, how we are shifting that narrative to make this not only talking about a welcoming space, but actually putting in the work to make it happen,” he continued.

The conference runs through Sunday.

