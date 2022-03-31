On Trans Visibility Day, Midwest musicians share how gender influences their work

“When I started my transition, I was so fixated on performing hyper-femininity,” says 27-year-old Sophia Hernandez (she/her). “I felt as though I had to really bend over backward for the male gaze and to get the approval of other women to prove that I, too, was a woman.” One way that Hernandez, a Brooklyn-based model, did so was with her clothes. “I felt this really dire need to make sure that my gender was validated by the public, so [my style] was super-high femme, with [lots of] dresses, skirts, and crop tops. I only wore heels or loafers. I wouldn’t be caught dead in a sneaker,” she says. “I used it to not be ostracized by my community [and as a way of] trying to fit in.” For her, traditionally feminine clothing acted as a shield.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO