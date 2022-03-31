ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

8-year-old VB boy who battled COVID and cancer pays it forward to help 15-year-old with cancer

By Regina Mobley
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15YnRG_0evomkc800

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dec. 4, 2021, is a day Erin Nichols will never forget. Her 15-year-old son Syrus, who survived COVID-19, learned his symptoms of exhaustion, which had nagged him for weeks, where symptoms of stage four Hodgkins Lymphoma.

With a compromised immune system, it’s back to remote learning for the First Colonial High school freshman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6Y7z_0evomkc800
(Photo courtesy: Erin Nichols)

“It’s good. It’s weird being back in home school learning,” said Syrus, who is enrolled in the legal studies program at his high school.

His family’s home away from home is now Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk where Syrus undergoing chemotherapy treatments. After eight treatments, family members say scans show significant progress in attacking the disease, which affects the immune system.

Syrus’s mother turned to social media, where she saw 10 On Your Side’s coverage of the Noris family . I n a Zoom interview, Nikysha Noris recalled her first connections with a mother who was experiencing some of the same fears Noris experienced one year ago.

Noris’ son Xavier learned he had a Wilms’ tumor, or nephroblastoma, a cancer of the kidneys that typically occurs in children. Doctors at CHKD on Nov. 1 administered the last dose in his last scheduled round of chemotherapy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mp3r2_0evomkc800
(Photo courtesy: Nikysha Noris)

“When she saw the story, Erin and I have met once in person already, we sat down and she said ‘Let me tell you something — when you said you live your life five minutes at a time, that resonated with me,'” Noris said.

Since then, Noris has offered Nichols suggestions on how to cope with the stress associated with caring for a loved one with cancer.

“Nikysha was just so understanding and kind. It felt wonderful to know that there was someone else that could relate to your family and your situation,” said Nichols.

Virginia Beach boy fighting cancer celebrates a medical milestone

Last year, Xavier’s loved ones hosted a fitness event called Run for Xavier. Next month, the community will run for Syrus.

“There are a lot of people who care about you, Syrus,” said Nichols as her 5’10” son hovered over his mother and offered her a hug.

The community has also organized a GoFundMe to help pay for Syrus’ treatment.

To participate, see the event flyer below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hZc6c_0evomkc800
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10

25K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

5M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
CBS DFW

6-Year-Old Honorary Fort Worth Police Officer Rylan Pruitt Passes Away From Cancer

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police shared some sad news this week. Six-year-old honorary Fort Worth Police Officer Rylan Pruitt died of cancer last Thursday, March 10. “His memory will live on forever. RIP Buddy,” the Fort Worth Police Department said on Twitter along with a video of Pruitt. #RylanStrong Honorary @fortworthpd officer #RylanPruitt passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. His memory will live on forever. RIP Buddy. pic.twitter.com/o91f5bpbXx — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) March 15, 2022 Pruitt was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a rare, aggressive cancer of the cerebellum in May 2021. After numerous treatments, follow-up scans showed the cancer has spread through his brain and spine. He got a hero’s welcome at Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport on March 4 after ending treatment. His mother Marisa is a teacher, and Pruitt’s father, Mike is a captain paramedic. “We got news that no parent wants to ever get. But in the end we know that the cancer never wins and and he wins this fight no matter the outcome,” said Mike Pruitt back on March 4.  
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Local
Virginia Society
Norfolk, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
City
Virginia Beach, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
Norfolk, VA
Society
Norfolk, VA
Coronavirus
City
Norfolk, VA
Shreveport Magazine

Little boy, who was left in pain and struggled to walk after a tick bite, turned out to have a high-risk neuroblastoma that had already spread to other parts of the body

The 3-year-old boy, who was left in pain after a tick bite, turned out to have a high-risk neuroblastoma. His parents said that the boy complained of pain in his legs, and was struggling with walking, high temperatures and night sweats. The boy’s family said that at the point of diagnosis, their 3-year-old son was given just a 50% chance of long-term survival. While there was no connection between the tick bite and the disease itself, the boy’s mother said that the timing was a very lucky coincidence.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Engineer, 27, given weeks to live as a teenager is finally diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumours after FIVE-YEAR battle which saw doctors blame epilepsy for his seizures

An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Covid#Kidneys#Fitness#Vb#Nephroblastoma#Chkd
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
People

After This Pediatrician Took Her 6-Year-Old to Get Her COVID Vaccine, 'It Was a Whole Celebration'

Dr. Lanre Falusi, 41, is a mom of three girls (ages 6, 3 and 1), a pediatrician at Children's National Hospital in Washington, D.C. She also is the co-host, with another physician-mom, of the podcast Health and Home with the Hippocratic Hosts, to share evidence-based, accurate information on health and parenting. In early November, days after the FDA authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11, her oldest daughter Alayo, received the first of her two shots. She shares why it was so important for her daughter to be vaccinated as soon as possible, as told to PEOPLE.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
13News Now

Hampton 4-year-old, Codi Bigsby, missing for 2 months

HAMPTON, Va. — Two long months have passed since the disappearance of Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Hampton police said the boy’s father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division said there are no updates in the case. Still, community groups...
HAMPTON, VA
NBC12

Father, stepmother charged with abusing 13-year-old boy

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A father and stepmother have been charged with abusing a 13-year-old boy in Chesterfield. On March 21, around 11 p.m., officers were called to the parking lot of the Walmart on the 12200 block of Chattanooga Plaza. Police say the abuse didn’t happen in the...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy