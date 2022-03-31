8-year-old VB boy who battled COVID and cancer pays it forward to help 15-year-old with cancer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dec. 4, 2021, is a day Erin Nichols will never forget. Her 15-year-old son Syrus, who survived COVID-19, learned his symptoms of exhaustion, which had nagged him for weeks, where symptoms of stage four Hodgkins Lymphoma.

With a compromised immune system, it’s back to remote learning for the First Colonial High school freshman.

(Photo courtesy: Erin Nichols)

“It’s good. It’s weird being back in home school learning,” said Syrus, who is enrolled in the legal studies program at his high school.

His family’s home away from home is now Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk where Syrus undergoing chemotherapy treatments. After eight treatments, family members say scans show significant progress in attacking the disease, which affects the immune system.

Syrus’s mother turned to social media, where she saw 10 On Your Side’s coverage of the Noris family . I n a Zoom interview, Nikysha Noris recalled her first connections with a mother who was experiencing some of the same fears Noris experienced one year ago.

Noris’ son Xavier learned he had a Wilms’ tumor, or nephroblastoma, a cancer of the kidneys that typically occurs in children. Doctors at CHKD on Nov. 1 administered the last dose in his last scheduled round of chemotherapy.

(Photo courtesy: Nikysha Noris)

“When she saw the story, Erin and I have met once in person already, we sat down and she said ‘Let me tell you something — when you said you live your life five minutes at a time, that resonated with me,'” Noris said.

Since then, Noris has offered Nichols suggestions on how to cope with the stress associated with caring for a loved one with cancer.

“Nikysha was just so understanding and kind. It felt wonderful to know that there was someone else that could relate to your family and your situation,” said Nichols.

Last year, Xavier’s loved ones hosted a fitness event called Run for Xavier. Next month, the community will run for Syrus.

“There are a lot of people who care about you, Syrus,” said Nichols as her 5’10” son hovered over his mother and offered her a hug.

The community has also organized a GoFundMe to help pay for Syrus’ treatment.

To participate, see the event flyer below.

